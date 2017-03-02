CNN: Russian Ambassador is ‘one of top spies and spy-recruiters in Washington’

CNN has just accused the Russian Ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak, of being a spy.

According to a CNN front page report dedicated to Jeff Sessions and his alleged ties to Russia, Sergey Kislyak, who has served as Russia’s Ambassador to the US since 2008, is apparently “one of Russia’s top spies and spy-recruiters in Washington.”

How did CNN arrive at this conclusion you may wonder? They were told this by unnamed “current and former senior US government officials.” In other words, this is yet another example of a fake news story with ground-breaking allegations and zero evidence.

The spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented the allegations on her Facebook page:

“What do you think, is this the [mainstream] media’s bottom or do they have where else to fall?”

Indeed, such allegations against another nation’s ambassador are not only irresponsible, but they are dangerous. Clearly, this attack on Ambassador Kislyak, as well as high-level US officials who have been in contact with him (Flynn, Sessions) is a continuation of systemic attempts to derail any potential for US-Russia dialogue.

Any report containing serious allegations against high-level officials or other countries should either be accompanied by evidence or at least name sources. Otherwise, it simply can’t be considered as anything other than fake news.