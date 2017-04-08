CNN praises Trump for his war in Syria. Compares him to Harry Truman (Video)

CNN loves Trump, now that war with Syria is breaking out.

Trump did it. He has finally won the gushing approval of CNN, thanks to an illegal missile strike against a sovereign Syria, that has now emboldened ISIS and Al Qaeda, and will surely prolong the suffering of the Syrian people.

And let’s not forget that US President Trump has now moved the world inches away from WW3.

CNN is happy…and they are loving Trump.

CNN host Fareed Zakaria tweeted…

.@FareedZakaria on Syria strikes: “I think Donald Trump became President of the United States” last night

.@FareedZakaria on Syria strikes: “I think Donald Trump became President of the United States” last night https://t.co/dLipRu6SZu — New Day (@NewDay) April 7, 2017

Zerohedge adds that for CNN, it took a war and pointed, globalist “rhetoric” for Trump to become President of the United States. Per CNN host Fareed Zakaria on “New Day” this morning:

“I think Donald Trump became president of the United States last night. I think this was actually a big moment.” “Candidate Trump had said that he would never get involved in the Syrian civil war. He told President Obama you can not do this without the authorization of Congress. He seemed unconcerned with global norms.” “President Trump recognized that the President of the United States does have to act to enforce international norms, does have to have this broader moral and political purpose. President Trump realized, as every president has for many decades now, that they have inherent legal authority as commander-in-chief and they don’t have to go to a pesky Congress every time they want military force.” “For the first time really as president, he talked about international norms, international rules, about America’s role in enforcing justice in the world. It was the kind of rhetoric that we’ve come to expect from American presidents since Harry Truman, but it was the kind of rhetoric that President Trump had pointedly never used either on the campaign trail nor in his inaugural.” “So I think there has been an interesting morphing and a kind of education of Donald Trump.”

The Duran readers: Tell us now…