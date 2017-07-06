CNN plays the victim. CNN President Jeff Zucker says Trump “is trying to bully us”

In classic liberal left fashion, CNN President Jeff Zucker is playing the victim in a scandal plagued week that has seen CNN’s ratings hit rock bottom.

CNN’s list of fake news, harmful, and insidious reporting is too long to list, but here are just a few examples…

CNN pushed a fake news narrative of Iraq WMDs leading to millions of dead in Iraq.

CNN pushed a fake news narrative of Syria “moderate rebels” which lead to the rise of ISIS, the destruction of Syria, and a migrant crisis.

CNN pushed a fake news narrative of “Trump-Russia” collusion that a CNN producer admits is bulls**t.

CNN pushed a fake news Russia hacking narrative that almost pushed two powers towards WW3.

CNN pushed a fake news narrative of “hands up don’t shoot”.

CNN pushed a fake news narrative about the Aleppo boy being a victim of Assad, to propagandize for the invasion of Syria.

CNN said it was illegal to read Wikileaks.

CNN cut off guests who even mentioned Wikileaks.

CNN cut off guests who mention a link between refugees and terrorism.

CNN pretended its own camera man was a Trump protestor.

CNN commentator gave debate questions to Hillary Clinton in advance.

CNN told debate focus groups what to say to make Hillary look good.

and so much more…

In a recent interview with the New York Times, CNN President Jeff Zucker reused to apologize for his network’s fake news, bias reporting, or even for threatening to extort and blackmail the Reddit user who posted the Trump “wrestling” gif.

Instead Jeff Zucker cried victim. CNN ex-employee Kathy Griffin did the same exact “victim crying” thing after her ISIS style head chopping photo hit the internet.

“He’s trying to bully us, and we’re not going to let him intimidate us. You can’t lose your confidence and let that change the way you conduct yourselves.” “My job is to remind everyone that they need to stay focused doing their job.”

Accountability and responsibility must be values left out of CNN’s mission statement.

CNN President Zucker is trying to sell us on the story that US President Trump targets CNN because of it’s unbiased reporting…

“Television is his preferred medium,” Zucker said. “And he knows our viewers can be swayed because they’re not watching Fox or MSNBC” — networks with an ideological bent in prime time.”

Zerohedge makes the simple observation…”courtesy of the eloquent Maude Lebowski, you, Mr. Zucker, are most definitely the perpetrator here and not the victim. You can’t intentionally pursue a story you know to fake day after day in a crusade intended to take down a political figure with whom you disagree and pretend to be the victim. You can’t extort a random American citizen for having the ‘audacity’ to poke fun at you and pretend to be the victim.”

In what can only be considered a fait accompli (expect a CNN reporter to have “something bad happen to him/her”), President Zucker raised concerns that Trump’s “bullying” will get a CNN reporter hurt.

New York Times reports…

One challenge Mr. Zucker has thought about: safety. The level of threats against CNN employees, he said, has spiked this year. Mr. Trump, he said, “has caused us to have to take steps that you wouldn’t think would be necessary because of the actions of the president of the United States.” On Wednesday, CNN found itself facing another backlash — and additional online threats — after it posted a story about a man who created a version of the wrestling video that was later tweeted by Mr. Trump; it did not identify him but said it reserved the right to do so if he resumed his activities.

We are certain that if, and when, that CNN reporter is “hurt”, the network will be able to conveniently pin the blame on “Trump’s bullying”, the alt-right, and white supremacists…and then feed that narrative into the liberal left’s latest attempt at impeachment, Article 4 of the 25th Amendment: Trump’s mental health has made him “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, being unfit for the office of the president.”