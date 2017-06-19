CNN looks stupid again: online poll shows 70% say Trump should not be investigated for obstruction

Over 70% of people polled online by CNN say President Trump should not be investigated for obstruction of justice…because not one person can properly explain what exactly Trump was obstructing.

Loretta Lynch and Hillary Clinton on the other had did obstruct James Comey from pressing forward with his investigation into HRC’s email scandal.

The alt-right trolls from Macedonia, funded by Russia, must have influenced this CNN online poll.

Here is a link to the online CNN poll, which was yet another major fail for the Clinton News Network.

