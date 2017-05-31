CNN Host, Kathy Griffin, mimics ISIS beheading, holding Trump’s severed head (Video)

Griffin joked that she would have to leave the country after the shoot.

Outrage followed from all corners of the political spectrum….from Sarah Palin to Chelsea Clinton.

CNN has remained silent, though Griffin’s New Year’s Eve co-host Anderson Cooper tweeted in disgust at Griffen’s photo.

Griffen immediately apologized, but any amateur can see she is insincere in her delivery.

What kind of reaction did she expect?? Do you believe her? https://t.co/d55E1kd1PM — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) May 31, 2017

Have you seen this yet? Just SICK. https://t.co/gwzgMEAgWJ — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) May 31, 2017

This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president. https://t.co/zIiuKoMyFw — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 30, 2017

For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate. — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) May 31, 2017

Dear @CNN, I must have missed your statement banning your commentator #KathyGriffin from future shows. Please resend. Thx — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 31, 2017

Oh don't worry, I'll defend Kathy Griffin's 1st Amendment right to make herself look like the demented a-hole she is! 🇺🇸🇺🇸#KathyGriffin — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 30, 2017

Hey everybody, it’s me, Kathy Griffin. I sincerely apologize. I am just now seeing the reaction to these images. I’m a comic. I crossed the line. I moved the line. Then I crossed it. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny. I get it. I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my career. I will continue. I ask your forgiveness. Taking down the image. I am going to ask the photographer to take down the image. And I beg for your forgiveness. I went too far. I made a mistake and I was wrong.

Body language analysis Of “Kathy Griffin” s half assed apology #kathygriffin By Bombard’s Body Language

Body language analysis Of "Kathy Griffin" s half assed apology #kathygriffin By Bombard's Body Language pic.twitter.com/Zpnk5otaU9 — Based Leah 🌵🇺🇸🎸 (@LeahR77) May 31, 2017

– ‘I went too far’: Kathy Griffin apologizes for posting a video of Trump’s ‘severed head’ on social media after Secret Service suggests she will be investigated for threatening the president – Griffin was seen holding up the severed head for photographer Tyler Shields – She joked that she would have to leave the country after the shoot – ‘This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president,’ said Chelsea Clinton – Griffin has since apologized saying ‘I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong’ – But the apology was not enough to stop the furious online backlash against her – The act was interpreted by many as a threat towards the president – The Secret Service – while not citing the video or image – reminded people it monitors social media and took any threats against the president very seriously – Facing increasing pressure, CNN said they are ‘evaluating’ Griffin’s long-time role hosting its New Year’s Eve coverage but has ‘made no decisions at this point’ Kathy Griffin has apologized for posting a video of President Trump’s severed head after a furious backlash, sparking the Secret Service into an investigation. The controversial comedian tweeted ‘I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong’ after Griffin was seen slowly raising Trump’s head during a photoshoot with infamous photographer Tyler Shields. She also posted a video promising to remove the offending image after she was lambasted by all sides of the political spectrum, including Chelsea Clinton. But the apology was not enough to stop the army of critics, both Trump supporters and Democrats from attacking Griffin on social media for the outrageous stunt. Even her long-time New Years Eve co-host Anderson Cooper said he was ‘appalled’ by the photo shoot, which he described as ‘clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.’ Meanwhile, the Secret Service made an oblique reference to the controversy on Twitter, reminding everyone that any threats against the president are taken seriously. ‘On it! @SecretService has a robust protective intelligence division that monitors open source reporting & social media to evaluate threats. Threats made against @SecretService protectees receive the highest priority of all of our investigations. #ProtectionNeverRests.’ As the firestorm of criticism surrounding Griffin increased a CNN spokesman said that they are ‘evaluating’ Griffin’s long-time role hosting its New Year’s Eve coverage but have ‘made no decisions at this point’ ‘We found what she did disgusting and offensive. We are pleased to see she has apologized and asked that the photos be taken down. We are evaluating New Year’s Eve and have made no decisions at this point,’ the spokesman said. Even former first daughter Chelsea Clinton was quick to express her outrage at Griffin tweeting: ‘This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president. Griffin, an outspoken opponent of Trump who is best known for presenting the New Year’s Eve countdown with Anderson Cooper on CNN, is seen holding the head, which is slathered in fake blood. During footage of the shoot, posted on her own official website Griffin said: ‘Tyler and I are not afraid to make images that make noise.’ That’s certainly what happened when the footage and pictures hit the web. The shocking images quickly set social media alight, with many calling for her to be locked up for supposedly ‘threatening’ the president. ‘This is discusting [sic] Kathy Griffin has never been funny,’ said self-styled conservative paralegal NativeCA. ‘This should be reported to the FBI & Twitter.’ President Trump’s eldest son Donald Jr. also got in on the act, attacking Griffin for posing with a severed fake head resembling his father, saying it was ‘disgusting but not surprising. ‘This is the left today. They consider this acceptable,’ he tweeted. ‘Imagine a conservative did this to Obama as POTUS?’ ‘It’s sad that the left today would rather see America suffer and fail than to see it succeed with @realDonaldTrump at the helm. #maga’

