CNN host Alisyn Camerota is completely owned by these six Trump panelists (Video)

Fake news CNN hosted a panel of six Trump supporters Wednesday morning in an effort to continue to spin the Charlottesville protests into more bad press against POTUS Trump.

Unfortunately for CNN and host Alisyn Camerota, the panel completely pushed back against the CNN host, and her persistent argument that President Trump committed some sort of unforgivable sin by condemning both sides for violence in Charlottesville.

The segment was off to a bad start for Camerota when she asked how many panelists were troubled by President Donald Trump’s response to Charlottesville.

Not a single panelist raised their hand, as panelist Bob Viera said…

“I didn’t see anything wrong with it. I mean he addressed the problem. Let’s face reality, there are problems on both sides.” “I think it’s ridiculous to have me choose between Hitler and Stalin which is what I consider what both groups are.” “If you’re willing to set fires and burn places to the ground, that doesn’t seem like a very peaceful group to me.”

Via The Daily Caller…