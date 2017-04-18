CNN calls massive car bombing that killed 126 Syrians a “Hiccup” (Video)

CNN reporter Nick Patton Walsh called the bus bombings that killed scores of Syrian civilians a “hiccup.”

At least 126 people, including 68 children, were killed and dozens of others sustained injuries on bus attack which happened this last Saturday.

Little media attention has been given to the horrific attack which saw a bomber blow up an explosive-laden car, ripping through multiple buses carrying evacuees from Kefraya and Foua villages in Idlib, as they were waiting in al-Rashidin district to enter the city of Aleppo.

CNN reporter Nick Patton Walsh covered the attack, referring to the massive car bombing as a “hiccup”.

68 “beautiful babies” were murdered in this ISIS-Al Qaeda attack.

US President Trump has yet to issue a statement or call for a Tomahawk missile strike against the “moderate rebels”.

US/EU sanctions against ISIS-Al Qaeda sponsors Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey have yet to be enforced.

Syrian deaths described as “a hiccup”, tells us everything about these drum beaters of war, the MSM! ABSOLUTE SCUM!! https://t.co/I3PE4wdjKr — James Hardcastle (@JamesHardcastl5) April 18, 2017

