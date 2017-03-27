CNN and MSNBC busted giving “LIVE” interview to Russia hating Congresswoman Jackie Speier, at the same time

CNN and MSNBC have been caught using the same “LIVE” guest, at same time in two different interview segments.

Both MSNBC and CNN aired what they claimed was a “live” interview with Congresswoman Jackie Speier, at the exact same time, doing different interviews. Magic or fake news propaganda?

Media analyst Mark Dice was quick to spot the fake news from these mainstream media outlets…

Mark Dice does manage to unravel the mystery.

As it turns out CNN is the network which is pushing fake news in this instance.

Congresswoman Jackie Speier, talking with two different people is of course impossible, especially for someone as mentally challenged as Speier, who you may remember from a post The Duran ran last week where the Democratic Representative likened Russian President Vladimir Putin to a tarantula in “the middle of a spiderweb” who is “entrapping many people to do his bidding to engage with him.”

By the way…tarantulas do not use webs to catch their prey.