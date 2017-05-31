CNN anchor is destroyed on air, over coverage of Trump-Russia investigation

Article first appeared on RussiaFeed.

Talk about a network news host getting owned. This CNN anchor got destroyed by former New Hampshire Governor and White House Chief of Staff under President George H. W. Bush, John Sununu.

Sununu’s kill shot was when he perfectly summarized CNN’s entire Russia – Trump coverage in one devastating sentence…

“Politically motivated news organization trying to rationalize a horribly run Democratic campaign.”

Bottom line…you can investigate just about anything if you don’t need evidence, which is exactly what is unfolding in Washington DC, on the American taxpayer’s dime.

CNN will not be having Mr. Sununu on air anytime soon.

John Henry Sununu (born July 2, 1939) is a Cuban-born American politician who served as the 75th Governor of New Hampshire (1983–89) and later White House Chief of Staff under President George H. W. Bush. He is the father of John E. Sununu, the former United States Senator from New Hampshire, and Christopher Sununu, the governor of New Hampshire. Sununu was the chairman of the New Hampshire Republican Party from 2009 to 2011.