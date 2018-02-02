Clueless Mika shuts down crackpot ‘Fire and Fury’ author (Video)

Last week at the Grammys the liberal, hollywood elite were celebrating Michael Wolff’s fictitious White House tall-all book ‘Fire and Fury’…even digging up “Crooked” Hillary to make a cameo appearance alongside triggered musicians, showcasing their collective, vitriol hate for Trump.

Fast forward one week later and anti-Trump, clueless Mika Brzezinski (co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”), is throwing Michael Wolff off of the “Morning Joe” set.

Via The Gateway Pundit…

Despite the continued attacks that “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski has leveled against President Trump since he took office, Brzezinski apparently found a line that she was unable to cross: going along with the false rumors Wolff was spreading about the President’s affair with a senior official. When Wolff originally began spreading the false rumors, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley was a target by the leftist Internet as the purported woman Wolff was referencing. He perpetuated those rumors, claiming that she “embraced” them, while Haley herself fiercely denied them and called them “disgusting”. When Wolff went on the trash MSNBC program “Morning Joe”, Brzezinski finally called him out:

Progressive comedian and media analyst, Jimmy Dore, weighed in on the Mika – Wolff slug fest…

Via Daily Beast…

Wolff, author of Fire and Fury, the controversial book about Trump’s first year in office, denied he ever publicly suggested U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley had an affair with the president. To that denial, a disgusted Brzezinski replied: “You might be having a fun time playing a little game dancing around this, but you’re slurring a woman. It’s disgraceful.” When Wolff continued his denial, Brzezinski became frustrated: “Come on, are you kidding? You’re on the set of Morning Joe. We don’t BS here.” She then gave him the boot. “I’m sorry, this is awkward, you’re here on the set with us, but we’re done. Michael Wolff, thank you.” Mika told the camera, “We’re gonna go to break now. Bye, everyone,” and the show cut to commercial.

According to The Gateway Pundit, since that disastrous appearance for Wolff, which could very well lead an end to his career of fabrications functioning under the guise of “reporting”, Wolff sent out a “fire and fury” of tweets:

My bad, the President is right about Mika. — Michael Wolff (@MichaelWolffNYC) February 1, 2018

To be invited on a show with the purpose of being thrown off…is the new television. — Michael Wolff (@MichaelWolffNYC) February 1, 2018

In other words, I had to say what Mika wanted me to say, or else…the hook! — Michael Wolff (@MichaelWolffNYC) February 1, 2018

And let me repeat: Nikki Haley has chosen to vociferously deny something she was not accused of. — Michael Wolff (@MichaelWolffNYC) February 1, 2018

The last time I was on Morning Joe off camera Joe and Mika eager to gossip about who Trump might be sleeping with. — Michael Wolff (@MichaelWolffNYC) February 1, 2018

Wolff’s claims that he did not reference Haley in the fictitious ‘Fire and Fury’ were quickly corrected by another Twitter user. Of even more interest, is that it is a leftist Twitter user, the Washington Post book critic…

.@MichaelWolffNYC on Trump and Nikki Haley: “She had become a particular focus of Trump’s attention, and he of hers….The president had been spending a notable amount of private time with Haley on Air Force One, and was seen to be grooming her for a national political future.” — Carlos Lozada (@CarlosLozadaWP) January 5, 2018