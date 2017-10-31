Clinton mafia threatens Tucker Carlson (Video)

Fox News host Tucker Carlson dropped a bombshell report last night on his Fox News program, revealing that DC lobbyist (and Clinton mafia member), Tony Podesta threatened him for reporting on his connection to the Mueller “Russian interference” investigation.
The Daily Caller reported that ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ was sent a cease and desist letter from a lawyer representing Tony Podesta.
Carlson tweeted on Monday evening…
“Tony Podesta threatened “Tucker Carlson Tonight” after resigning. Wanted our reporting shutdown.”
Carlson went on air to detail the entire Podesta brothers lobbying scandal and the direct threat issued from Tony Podesta to Tucker Carlson.
Via Fox News:
A thus-far-reliable source who used to be involved with Clinton allies John and Tony Podesta told Tucker Carlson that press reports appearing to implicate President Trump in Russian collusion are exaggerated.
The source, who Carlson said he would not yet name, said he worked for the brothers’ Podesta Group and was privy to some information from Robert Mueller’s special investigation.
While media reports describe former “Black, Manafort & Stone” principal Paul Manafort as Trump’s main tie to the investigation, the source said it is Manafort’s role as a liaison between Russia and the Podesta Group that is drawing the scrutiny.
The “vehicle” Manafort worked for was what Carlson called a “sham” company with a headquarters listed in Belgium but whose contact information was linked to Kiev, the Ukrainian capital.
Via The Gateway Pundit…
Tucker’s source said the Russians were deeply involved in American politics but the real story has nothing to do with the 2016 presidential campaign. The source told Tucker that Manafort worked for the Podesta Group on behalf of Russian interests. In fact, Manafort was seen inside of the Podesta Group’s office all the time.
The sources also told Tucker Carlson that Tony Podesta was in constant contact with then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. In fact, Tony Podesta was so close to Hillary that he was considered a part of the Clinton Foundation.
According to NBC News sources, the Podesta Group is one of the two companies directly linked to Paul Manafort’s indictment in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s ‘Russian interference’ investigation.
Tony Podesta is stepping down from the Podesta Group amid Robert Mueller’s probe. Podesta made the announcement at a company-wide meeting on Monday. The political powerhouse and brother of John Podesta, a former Clinton/Obama aide has been a fixture of Democrat politics for decades.
The Podesta Group was subpoenaed in late August along with four other public relations firms who worked with former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort during a 2012-2014 lobbying effort for a pro-Ukraine think tank – the European Centre for a Modern Ukraine (ECMU) – tied to former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych.
Tony Podesta was seen with Hillary Clinton this past weekend before he stepped down from the Podesta Group.
