Clinton mafia threatens Tucker Carlson (Video)

Fox News host Tucker Carlson dropped a bombshell report last night on his Fox News program, revealing that DC lobbyist (and Clinton mafia member), Tony Podesta threatened him for reporting on his connection to the Mueller “Russian interference” investigation.

The Daily Caller reported that ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ was sent a cease and desist letter from a lawyer representing Tony Podesta.

Carlson tweeted on Monday evening…

“Tony Podesta threatened “Tucker Carlson Tonight” after resigning. Wanted our reporting shutdown.”

Tony Podesta threatened “Tucker Carlson Tonight” after resigning. Wanted our reporting shutdown. #Tucker @FoxNews — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 31, 2017

Carlson went on air to detail the entire Podesta brothers lobbying scandal and the direct threat issued from Tony Podesta to Tucker Carlson.

Via Fox News:

A thus-far-reliable source who used to be involved with Clinton allies John and Tony Podesta told Tucker Carlson that press reports appearing to implicate President Trump in Russian collusion are exaggerated. The source, who Carlson said he would not yet name, said he worked for the brothers’ Podesta Group and was privy to some information from Robert Mueller’s special investigation. While media reports describe former “Black, Manafort & Stone” principal Paul Manafort as Trump’s main tie to the investigation, the source said it is Manafort’s role as a liaison between Russia and the Podesta Group that is drawing the scrutiny. The “vehicle” Manafort worked for was what Carlson called a “sham” company with a headquarters listed in Belgium but whose contact information was linked to Kiev, the Ukrainian capital.

Via The Gateway Pundit…