Civil war breaks out at G7 summit (Video)

The G7 provided much drama and fallout, as Trump trolled the conference from beginning to end, calling out the “meek” and “weak” Presidents, Prime Ministers and Chancellors of France, Germany and host nation Canada, while the US President once again pressed his “America first” policy to the shock and fear of the G6 leaders.

Trump was particularly angered by neo-liberal poster boy Trudeau’s two-faced comments during a summit ending press conference, tweeting…

“PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, ‘US Tariffs were kind of insulting’ and he ‘will not be pushed around’ Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270 per cent on dairy!”

PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, “US Tariffs were kind of insulting” and he “will not be pushed around.” Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

Trump followed up with this warning shot to “Justin”…

“Based on Justin’s false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market!”

Based on Justin’s false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

Trudeau responded to President Trump’s tweets via his spokeswoman Chantal Gagnon, who issued this statement via email…

“We are focused on everything we accomplished here at the G-7 summit” “The Prime Minister said nothing he hasn’t said before – both in public, and in private conversations with the President”

RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle breaks down all the chaos that broke out during the G7 summit in a must watch video interview below. Remember to Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Via Zerohedge…

After hours of to-ing and fro-ing among various representative of the G-7 nations, a final communique is yet to appear – and now, judging by Trump’s tweet tirade – it will indeed be a G6+1, with the US historically refusing to endorse the communique for the first time . US President Donald Trump said he will not endorse the final G7 communique and will look to impose tariffs on cars, potentially signalling a worsening of relations in a brewing trade war. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier said his country would move ahead with retaliatory measures against the recently imposed US tariffs on allies’ steel and aluminum exports. He said the new tariffs on Canada were “insulting” and said he told Trump directly that Canadians “particularly did not take lightly the fact that it’s based on a national security reason” and held firm to the government’s threat of retaliation. “Canadians are polite, we’re reasonable, but we also will not be pushed around.” ***** The trade wars just escalated as Trump appears to be shifting his attention to autos now. It was not immediately clear where the new round of aggression would leave the two leaders and their mercurial attempts to find trade peace. Earlier while still in Quebec, Trump said he wants to make a deal on NAFTA, and he’s open to working with the current pact or striking separate agreements with Canada and Mexico — as long as they agree to renegotiate every five years.

