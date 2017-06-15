CIA backed Washington Post cites “anonymous sources” saying Trump is under investigation for obstructing justice

James Comey admitted under oath, on live TV, and in writing that President Trump was not under investigation before for “colluding with Russia” (whatever that means).

As with all open-ended investigations that start with no evidence, in order to find evidence, in order to manufacture a conviction…if the Washington Post is to be believed, special counsel Robert Mueller is now investigating whether President Trump intentionally obstructed justice by firing FBI Director James Comey over a month ago.

The sources for the WaPo story are of course, “anonymous”, but it has not stopped the Jeff Bezos funded, CIA driven newspaper to call this latest revelation a “major turning point” in the investigation of POTUS Trump….

The special counsel overseeing the investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 election is interviewing senior intelligence officials as part of a widening probe that now includes an examination of whether President Trump attempted to obstruct justice, officials said. The move by Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III to investigate Trump’s own conduct marks a major turning point in the nearly year-old FBI investigation, which until recently focused on Russian meddling during the presidential campaign and on whether there was any coordination between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin. Investigators have also been looking for any evidence of possible financial crimes among Trump associates, officials said. Five people briefed on the requests, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, said Daniel Coats, the current director of national intelligence, Adm. Mike Rogers, head of the National Security Agency, and Rogers’ recently departed deputy, Richard Ledgett, agreed to be interviewed by Mueller’s investigators as early as this week. The investigation has been cloaked in secrecy and it’s unclear how many others have been questioned by the FBI.