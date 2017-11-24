Church of Sweden decides to make God gender fluid

Article first appeared on RPT.

Identity politics has invaded just about every space in western society, infecting and eventually destroying everything it manages to come in contact with.

Now identity politics is taking aim at God…and no better country is positioned to promote the identity politics virus, than liberal looney guinea pig Sweden.

The Church of Sweden will now avoid using the word “He” and “Lord” as it promotes a masculine narrative, and the word “sin” will now be replaced with “shortcoming”, in an effort to not hurt the fragile snowflake psyche.

Breitbart.com reports…

The Church of Sweden has voted to adopt a controversial new handbook which says masculine references to God, such as “He” and “Lord” should be scrapped so as to be more “inclusive”. Despite heavy criticism from organisations including Royal Swedish Academy, on Thursday the church approved the new handbook with a large majority. The Church Handbook — which was last updated in 1986 — sets out how services, baptisms, weddings and funerals should be conducted, in language, liturgy, theology and music, and is therefore central to the church’s activities. According to local media, many priests have objected to directions in the new handbook regarding language, which have been added with the goal of making the church “more inclusive”. This includes instructing clergy to refer to God in a gender-neutral fashion, without “unnecessarily” using the male pronoun “He”, or terms like “Lord”.

Swedish church gets new gender handbook instructing bishops to not call God for “him” or “Lord” This madness is getting out of hand. Now it is triggering for SJWs to say Jesus is Lord because it’s not “gender neutral” 😒https://t.co/mQkTTNtm3h pic.twitter.com/8bVy0er4FG — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) November 23, 2017

Sputnik News reports…

The new guidelines, which are a politically correct update of a more traditional 1986 handbook, are the centerpiece for the church’s activities, as they explicate the rules for how it operates in terms of language and proceedings. The most divisive proposal was to stop “unnecessarily” referring to God in a masculine way, such as “he,” “Lord” and “Master” to make the church more inclusive. Another contentious instance of the church’s politically correct newspeak is the notion of “sin” being replaced with “shortcoming.” Instead of the traditional way, God may thus be referred to as “Mother” in some prayers, according to the handbook. “God, Holy Trinity, Father and Mother, Son — Sister and Brother, and Spirit — Lifeguard and Giver of Inspiration, lead us to your depths of wealth, wisdom and knowledge,” an example quoted by the handbook said. Archbishop Antje Jackelén thanked everyone who participated in the work. “Let’s show the world that we are a church that can embrace diversity,” Jackelén said, as quoted by the Church of Sweden’s mouthpiece Kyrkans Tidning. The initiative, which has been in progress since 2009, triggered strong reactions, not least from within the church itself. “I believe that some of these variants are in flagrant discord with great church tradition and the ecumenical consensus that exists between major churches,” Church commissioner Mikael Löwegren in Ljungby, Småland County said, as quoted by the Sydsvenskan daily. Löwegren argued that this decision signified that the Church of Sweden “ceased to exist as a coherent spiritual community.” “Under the guise of ‘diversity’, society is being broken down into different groups,” Löwegren said, arguing that the new manual effectively dismantled church unity by allowing differences from parish to parish. He also argued that the gender-neutrality toward God “took the Church of Sweden further away from major churches instead of bringing it closer to them.” Priest Helena Edlund, who blasted the church for having shown “a total unwillingness to listen to criticism,” expressed her concern over the development. “If the Church of Sweden is to be a part of the world-wide Christian church, we cannot always choose the paths that tear us apart from the tree and its roots, we must choose unity instead of breaking away,” Edlund told the Världen Idag news outlet last year.

Sofia Camnerin, the deputy chair of the Uniting Church of Sweden, defended the use of “inclusive language” in the church…

“Referring to God as ‘Lord’ consolidates gender hierarchies and the subordination of women in a white, Western feminist context,” Camnerin argued in a blog earlier this year, claiming that legitimizing hierarchies led to violence and subordination.

Since allowing the blessing same-sex marriage in 2009 in a stance for love in all its forms, the Church of Sweden has played a major part in the LGBT movement.

Sweden’s first female Archbishop Antje Jackelén infamously chose “God is Greater” as her motto, which many perceived as a direct reference to “Allakhu Akbar,” a well-known Muslim expression of faith.

It gets better (or worse) when Sweden’s first openly lesbian Bishop of Stockholm Eva Brunne suggested removing crosses from the local Seamen’s Church in order to accommodate Muslim believers.