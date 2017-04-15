Christians in Aleppo, Syria celebrate Easter for first time since Assad liberated city from Al Qaeda (Video)

Life under Assad…freedom to practice your religion of choice. A secular society. Women with equal rights. This is the life that the United States is trying to destroy, as it continues to support ISIS and Al Qaeda.

Rest assured, that if the US had its way, and Al Qaeda – ISIS was in control of Aleppo, Easter service (as seen in the video below) would not be taking place.

We are certain that not one western media outlet will play the below video of Christians celebrating Easter in a liberated Aleppo, because it would destroy the entire “Assad must go” narrative.

Via Ruptly…