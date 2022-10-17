Chinese Critiques of the US National Security Strategy

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Amid rising tensions with China, intentionally provoked by policies such as aggravating the situation around Taiwan and attempts at economic ‘decoupling’, the US administration recently released its new National Security Strategy. The related document openly declares China to be the ‘most pressing strategic challenge’, continuing the implication of the nation as a rival or even enemy rather than as an equal legitimate partner in global governance and development. The Biden administration has continued the policies of the previous administration, which demonstrates the new political orthodoxy in Washington, and that American elites cannot conceive of a world not divided into the camps of ‘friends’ and enemies. This is in spite of the repeated claim that the USA does not want a ‘New Cold War’ with China, a rhetorical claim which does not seem to match the empirical evidence of American actions.

The Chinese have made their position on this American ‘strategy’ clear. An editorial in Global Times notes that since the end of the Cold War the political leadership of the United States (and, I might add, the vested interests of war-lobbyists, the military-industrial complex, think-tank careerists, et cetera) has not adapted to the new objective realities of the system of international relations: against the rational political and economic logics of international cooperation, they cling (almost out of psychological need) to a ‘Cold Warrior’ worldview of international conflict and zero-sum rivalry as the normative basis of international politics. We have witnessed the unnecessary self-inflicted harm that has resulted from this worldview to both the USA and the EU during this year.

Chinese experts have noted the contrived attempt of the United States to present a new ideological split of the international society, akin to the communism versus anti-communism of the 1945-1990 period, by talking of a supposed confrontation between ‘democracy’ and ‘authoritarianism’. The USA will, of course, get to define what is meant by these terms and what states fit into which camp. The Chinese stress that their model of political order and economic development is a new model of democracy which puts the national and popular needs first, as evidenced by the incredible achievement of raising millions out of poverty and transforming China into a leading economy. This is in contrast to the American democracy of increasing polarization, racial hatreds and violence, xenophobia, poor leadership, economic crisis and rising levels of poverty, et cetera. Democracy, it has to be accepted, comes in various forms, and the USA or the EU possess no monopoly on the concept.

The states of the world will not accept this contrived narrative which goes against their interests in cooperation with all, especially as the implicit threat of forcible regime-change hovers over it: everyone knows what might happen if certain personages in Washington arbitrarily decide that your state does not fit their conception of ‘democracy’. On the matter of narratives of supposedly invariable confrontation and conflict between the USA and China, a spokesperson for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China declared that China does not believe in the ‘Thucydides Trap’, a pseudoscientific ‘theory’ of international politics which posits that an existing great power (the USA) will find itself ‘forced’ or compelled to use force to stop a ‘rising’ power (China) from challenging its position. This is based upon the events (as recounted by Thucydides) behind the outbreak of the great war between Sparta and Athens in classical antiquity, as Sparta became jealous and fearful of the popular rising power of Athens within the Hellenic world and thus decided upon war in order to crush Athens. In essence, the Spartan hegemonists did not want to share power with Athens, and unreasonably saw Athens as a zero-sum competitor rather than equal partner for the peace and security of Greece. Although the Spartans defeated Athens, they in effect dug the grave of Sparta as a power. Sparta was in turn defeated by the Thebans who were sick of her arrogance, but then Thebes replicated the mistakes of the Spartans until that city-state too was despised. With Greece weakened by decades of war and political hatred, the Macedonians were able to swoop down and force the Greek world to submit to them. In the end, the ideology of power supremacy destroys all who follow it.

This ‘Thucydides Trap’ doctrine, developed by American theorists, essentially rationalises the logic of Washington’s power-political crusade against China as being ‘natural’ even while warning of the dangers of a military confrontation which will potentially ruin both belligerents and the international society alike. Man is not bound by some inexorable law of nature or history to replicate the outcomes of a single or handful of cases of war and conflict made by short-sighted leaders in the past: if the United States triggers a conflict with China akin to that of Sparta against Athens, it shall be the deliberate and conscious result of American policy, and the blame shall fall upon said irrational actors. As President Xi Jinping has stressed, nothing but the lack of political will and the ideology of conflict truly opposes the ability of the USA and China to base their bilateral relations upon logics of win-win cooperation and mutual respect. The USA has to accept the unipolar model of order is defunct, and was never more than a myth born of the particular moment in world-history of the 1990’s and early 2000’s. If the USA and China can achieve stable and constructive ties, this will inject a fundamental basis of stability for the emergent multipolar/polycentric world order of the 21st century and shall benefit all of humanity.

Although Washington may boast and posture about its power and (supposed) international ‘leadership’, its attitudes and policies (such as the ‘tumor‘ of unilateral sanctions) have actually alienated other states and rendered the United States increasingly impotent in controlling the flow, trends, and outcomes of international politics. Many nations, across both the developed and developing world, are looking with favour towards Beijing’s foreign policy norms of fostering win-win cooperation rather than to Washington’s unilateralist and either/or mentality. It is clear: the international strategy of the United States, being archaic and out-of-touch, is actually harming that nation, and not restoring its dying model of unipolarity. Furthermore, it shall not stop the tide of history towards the emergence of a more multipolar or polycentric model of international order.

Buy now

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report