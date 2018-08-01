Connect with us

Latest

News

Military

China warns of retaliation if US invades Taiwan

A new report indicates the US is to deploy military personnel to the new American Institute in Taiwan

Published

14 mins ago

on

21 Views

China is putting its foot down over American meddling in its affairs, and is warning of a military response to the stationing of US military forces at a covert embassy in Taiwan. China consider Taiwan to be Chinese, and hence, no embassy could legitimately exist there. For this reason, if the US positions military on Chinese soil without permission from the Chinese government, the Chinese government is declaring that it will view this as an invasion, and respond accordingly.

Express reports

THE US could be planning a “military invasion” of China in an act of “severe subversion” if it sends marines to guard the de facto US embassy in Taiwan – and Beijing could be forced to retaliate according to Chinese state media.
A new report indicates the US is to deploy military personnel to the new American Institute in Taiwan (AIT).

Beijing has warned such a move would be a “subversion of the one-China policy” in an editorial in the Global Times.

It also warned it was grounds for China to deploy “an increasing number of countermeasures which Washington will have to confront”.

Although the decision has not been confirmed, The Global Times warned: “If the US Marines publicly station at the AIT in their uniforms, that would be treated by Beijing as a severe subversion of the one-China policy or even an invasion of the US military of Chinese soil.
“The AIT would also be regarded as a primary stronghold for the US invasion of China.

“Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen’s administration would be defined as a traitorous group.

“That being said, from a strategic perspective, the AIT would become the most insecure place in Taiwan and a blasting fuse for clashes.”

The AIT performs the functions of a US embassy, but it is not technically one.
There are also other questions which are yet to be answered, such as whether the US service members would be dressed in uniforms or casual clothing.

Senior research fellow at the Global Taiwan Institute, David An, said: “My sense is that the final decision is still under consideration inside the US State Department.”

The Chinese report also said if Washington “stirs up trouble and makes extreme arrangements; it knows how Beijing will respond”.

But Mr An said 10, 20 or even 30 US Marines in Taiwan protecting the AIT “would hardly be an ‘invasion’”.
He added this is because such a tiny number of US forces is “not a real capability against foreign militaries”.

Tensions between Beijing and Washington have been escalating over Taiwan and the ongoing trade dispute between the two nations.

The highest ranking US trade negotiator Robert Lighthizer said: “We clearly have a chronic problem with China.

“Some issues will be dealt with in a short period of time,” he said, but added that “directionally, we’re going to have a problem with China that’s going to go on for years.”

But Washington meddling in China’s affairs in its own back yard go way beyond Taiwan. There are also the Spratleys, and other islands in the South China Sea claimed by China, while the US continues with ‘freedom of navigation’ operations using the American NAVY as a means of curtailing China’s position on the matter. Then there’s the trade war, which is a story unto itself, but which still hasn’t abated, and which stands to do significant economic damage to both sides. But China is a ‘threat’ to US global hegemony, and the US won’t allow that. Hence the wars, trade and otherwise, continue.

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

Latest

US Congress hopes to block Nord Stream 2 with sanctions

On Wednesday, Republican Senators introduced a bill that would make mandatory U.S. economic sanctions on companies building the Nord Stream pipeline

Published

1 min ago

on

August 1, 2018

By

US Republican Senators John Barrasso and Cory Gardner have introduced a bill to enforce US economic sanctions on companies involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. While sanctions already exist relative to other Russian energy project, this bill aims to specifically target the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in a plan to kill it, dead in the Baltic. Additionally, US Congressmen are upset that Trump held a fairly cordial meeting with the Russian president, instead of spending the entire meeting scolding and slamming him, probably for being Russian the way the rhetoric seems to be headed at this point.

Foreign Policy reports

Tougher U.S. sanctions on the $11 billion natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea, are about the only thing that could kill the project at this point. What’s less clear is whether U.S. natural gas will be able to make up the difference—and whether Europe wants or needs Washington’s help in managing its own energy security.

On Wednesday, Republican Sens. John Barrasso and Cory Gardner introduced a bill that would make mandatory U.S. economic sanctions on companies building the Nord Stream pipeline. Last year, Congress passed tough potential sanctions on Russian energy projects, but the new bill would make them explicitly applicable to Nord Stream and mandatory, rather than leaving them to the president’s discretion. The bill also seeks to streamline the export of more U.S. natural gas to allies such as Japan and members of NATO.

Separately, Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez said Thursday that he will introduce a new bill to put teeth into the existing but still unused sanctions on Russian energy.

Barrasso has been trying to boost U.S. energy exports to allies for years and has been a vocal critic of Nord Stream 2. But energy analysts viewed the introduction of the new bill as a timely response to Trump’s softer language on the Russian energy project in his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on Monday.

The legislation advances Barrasso’s “long-standing goal of finding ways to increase European energy security,” said Laura Mengelkamp, a spokeswoman for Barrasso, who had previously introduced a similar bill. “American natural gas is a reliable and dependable source of energy.”

The United States has been railing for years against big Russian pipeline projects, including Nord Stream 2, that could redouble the European Union’s reliance on Moscow for energy, thus handing Russia potential leverage over the continent’s economic lifeblood. But by promoting U.S. energy exports as a replacement for Nord Stream 2, Washington is sending the wrong message on Russian energy coercion, said Brenda Shaffer, an energy expert at Georgetown University.

“Linking U.S. gas exports to anti-Nord Stream 2 legislation undermines the U.S. position against the pipeline,” she said, because it “reinforces Moscow’s claim that the U.S. is acting out of self-interest, despite that not being the case.”

Another problem is that several big Western European energy firms are helping Russia’s Gazprom to build the pipeline, and Germany—where the gas will arrive—has long supported it. That means that any U.S. action against Russia’s big energy project would actually take aim at nominal friends and allies in Europe; Trump will meet the president of the European Commission in Washington next week to talk about energy security and other issues.

“Sanctioning German and other European companies building Nord Stream at this point, when the U.S. is facing tensions with its European allies and with Germany itself, may inadvertently result in more division between the United States and Europe, rather than strengthening a joint posture against Moscow,” said Agnia Grigas, an energy expert at the Atlantic Council.

But from a U.S. point of view, there are few options left to halt the pipeline, which would double the amount of natural gas shipped directly from Russia to the heart of Europe, largely bypassing Ukraine—traditionally the middleman for Russian energy exports. That role as a transit state earns Kiev billions of dollars in annual revenue and some insurance against seeing itself suddenly deprived of energy supplies, as it has several times in the past. Nord Stream 2 has now secured virtually all of the permits it needs for construction. Workers began laying pipes off the German coast in the Baltic Sea this spring.

America’s impartiality and moral light on a hill position takes a major hit amongst its Western allies when it aims to hit at their energy projects and their companies that are heavily invested in them over not just the bad political blood, but also in a bid to sell their own LNG, which would be considerably more expensive than Russian gas received through the pipeline. For this reason, and the fact that sanctions on the project would only serve to alienate America from its European allies even further, the Americans aren’t going to do any good with this, other than put some bad political blood in the mix.

Continue Reading

Latest

Orban: ‘When it comes to the question of who can live in Hungary, Merkel is not the one in charge’

His position is that it’s not his mandate to take migration orders from Brussels

Published

23 mins ago

on

August 1, 2018

By

Viktor Orban wanted no part in Merkel’s migrant resettlement plan, and didn’t participate in the recent EU summit on the matter, largely because he is flat out opposed to admitting migrants into Hungary. His position is that it’s not his mandate to take migration orders from Brussels, but that it certainly is his mandate to protect his country and its people, pointing out that the Hungarian people would oust him if he violated it by importing migrants. He bluntly put it that ‘when it comes to the question of who can live in Hungary, Merkel is not the one in charge.”

Politico reports

Viktor Orbán panned efforts led by Germany’s Angela Merkel to reform EU-wide asylum policies, claiming it should be up to national governments to decide how many refugees they take in.

“When it comes to the question of who can live in Hungary, Merkel is not the one in charge,” the Hungarian prime minister said in an interview with BILD published late Thursday.

He would be “forced out of office” if he pursued refugee policies similar to Merkel’s, he added.

The Hungarian leader, one of the most vocal opponents to EU proposals to redistribute refugees among EU countries, blamed the high toll of migrant deaths in the Mediterranean on European politicians who “encourage migrants and create the impression that it’s worth the risk” to make the dangerous sea crossing.

Any decision that “sends the message to migrants that they can come will lead to new tragedies,” according to Orbán, who insisted the EU must stop people before they attempt to reach Europe in order to “save lives.”

Every EU member country should decide for itself whether it wants to take in refugees, he said, reiterating his long-held position that the Hungarian people “do not want migration” and that his first priority is to protect the country’s borders. Economic migrants will be turned away, he said.

The European Commission referred Hungary to the European Court of Justice last week over its poor treatment of asylum seekers, which it said violates a range of EU rules, including keeping asylum seekers in transit zones for excessively long periods and expelling them without the appropriate safeguards. The referral marks the final stage in an infringement proceeding launched against Budapest in 2015.

The Hungarian parliament last month passed controversial legislation known as the Stop Soros legislation that includes a ban on helping groups that assist migrants. Under the law, anyone found to be “facilitating illegal immigration” faces up to a year in jail.

Merkel’s resettlement plan, however, was effectively canned at the recent Brussels summit on migration, and many of the countries which participated are in the process of preventing further migration and deporting the migrants that they do have, notably Germany and Austria and Italy. Spain, on the other hand is now ground zero for the problem and is looking for financial aid to deal with it.

Continue Reading

Latest

Russia tells the Jewish state “We can’t force Iran out of Syria”

They are playing a very, very important role in our common and joint effort to eliminate terrorists in Syria.

Published

32 mins ago

on

August 1, 2018

By

Russian envoy to Tel-Aviv, Anatoly Viktorov, said in an interview on Monday that Russia cannot meet Israel’s demands to expel Iranian forces from Syria’s sovereign territory. He also indicated that Russia couldn’t do anything about Israel’s airstrikes there, either. Instead, Viktorov pointed out that Iran was actually being helpful in Syria in the battle against terrorism in war torn Middle Eastern country, and for that reason as well, it would not make sense to force them out.

The Jerusalem Post reports

Russia cannot compel Iranian forces to quit Syria, Moscow’s ambassador to Tel Aviv said on Monday, rebuffing Israel’s long-standing demand that it should work to ensure their total withdrawal from the country.

Ambassador Anatoly Viktorov said Moscow could equally do nothing to prevent Israeli military strikes against Iranian forces in Syria, which along with Russia and Tehran-backed Lebanese militias are supporting President Bashar Assad in combating rebel fighters.

With Assad now in almost complete control of southwestern areas abutting the Israeli-occupied sector of the Golan Heights, Viktorov told Israel’s Channel 10 television in an interview that only Syrian army troops should be deployed there.

Last week an Israeli official said Russia had offered to keep Iranian forces at least 100 km (60 miles) from the Golan Heights ceasefire line. The offer came up during a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, but Israel rejected it as insufficient, the official said.

Viktorov defended the Iranians’ presence in Syria.

“They are playing a very, very important role in our common and joint effort to eliminate terrorists in Syria. That is why, for this period of time, we see as non-realistic any demands to expel any foreign troops from the entirety of the Syrian Arab Republic,” he said.

“We can talk with our Iranian partners very frankly and openly, trying to persuade them to do or not to do something,” he said. But asked whether Russia can force Iran out, he answered: “We cannot.”

While formally neutral in the seven-year-old civil war next door, Israel has carried out scores of air strikes against suspected emplacements or arms transfers by Iranian or Lebanese Hezbollah guerrillas in Syria, apparently unimpeded by the Russian defense systems deployed there.

A military hotline Israel and Russia set up in 2015 has also helped to the countries avoid inadvertently clashing over Syria.
Viktorov expressed disapproval of the attacks on Syria, but added: “We cannot dictate to Israel how to proceed … It is not up to Russia to give Israel freedom to do anything, or to prohibit Israel to do anything.”

Israel seems to subscribe to the philosophy of bossing other countries around, as its current and past diplomacy and military actions demonstrate, and apparently, they think that they’re not the only ones with that capability, even if it is bossing other countries’s militaries parked on the soil of another country not one’s own. Objectively speaking, Syria is not Russia, and the Iranian military is not Russia, hence, Russia has no responsibility for them, and therefore hasn’t the authority to command them. Russia’s forces are in Syria at the behest of the Syrian government, as are Iran’s hence, the business of inviting and uninviting foreign military units belongs to the government of Syria.

Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Advertisement

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...

Advertisement
Advertisements

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement

Advertisements

The Duran Newsletter

Trending