Connect with us

Latest

RussiaFeed

News

China starts importing Russian LNG from the Arctic

Whether NATO likes it or not, Russia is quickly becoming the dominant energy supplier in the hemisphere

Published

2 mins ago

on

0 Views

As China transitions from coal energy to liquefied natural gas, it is making its way towards becoming the largest import market for natural gas in the world. LNG is, of course, considerably more environmentally friendly than coal. China is importing Russian LNG from the Arctic via shipments from above the Arctic Circle, which travel the Northern Sea Route, which is available for open shipping use during the summer months. Additionally, in the future, China will begin receiving its gas from Russia via a new pipeline, known as the ‘power of Siberia’ pipeline, which will traverse some 3,000 kilometers and is expected to come online in late 2019. China expects Russia to play a major role in China’s energy reform and to become China’s leading LNG supplier.

CGTN reports:

With its crackdown on pollution, China is on track to become the world’s biggest importer of natural gas, a much cleaner energy alternative to coal. Fueling that rise in imports coming from above the Arctic Circle is a massive liquefied natural gas production facility in Russia.

The Yamal plant is the world’s largest liquefied natural gas project operated above the Arctic Circle.

Exploitable natural gas reserves there are estimated at 1.3 trillion cubic meters.

After 23 days at sea, a Russian tanker arrived in East China’s Jiangsu Province, delivering the first direct shipment of natural gas from the North Pole.

For the first time, the shipment came via the Northern Sea Route which can be only used during summer months, after the thicker winter ice has melted.

It cuts travel time almost in half, as it’s about 13,400 kilometers (over 8,300 miles) shorter than the traditional eastern route via the Suez Canal.

Beijing hopes the latest gas deal with Moscow will contribute to China’s energy reform.

PetroChina’s Zhang Chenwu, who is in charge of the company’s international business, describes the project as a joint effort made possible by the ample resources in Russia, the steady market in China, and the high-end technologies Western countries use to produce liquefied natural gas (LNG).

China owns a nearly 30 percent stake in the $27 billion Russian operation, and Russia has big ambitions for Yamal and its service to China.

Beijing believes that in the next 10 years, the bilateral trade volume of natural gas between China and Russia will exceed 70 billion cubic meters, and that Russia will become the largest natural gas supplier to China.

The opening of the Northern Sea Route comes at a time when China faces challenges in its energy sector reforms, shifting from coal-fired power to gas, a much cleaner energy.

But that policy led to a gas shortage in the north last winter, and officials are working to avoid that situation again.

Another project underway toward that end is a 3,000 kilometer (over 1,800 miles) gas pipeline known as the “Power of Siberia” linking Russia to China. It’s due to come online by the end of 2019, and there’s already talk of a second parallel pipeline along the same route.

As for the output from Yamal, China has so far received two shipments from the Arctic. A third tanker is expected to reach the coast of northern China in the coming days.

As a leading energy supplier, Russia is also in the midst of constructing another pipeline into Europe which will travel to Germany across the Baltic Sea. Given the current geopolitical environment, it is opposed by Washington and other NATO members for the political ramifications of a possible energy deal between Berlin and Moscow, as well as the specter of some degree of energy dependence on the Russians. From an economic perspective, Russia is perceived by the Americans as a competitor in the LNG business, as America seeks to secure markets for its shale gas, although more than twice as expensive as Russian LNG. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, by traversing the Baltic, bypasses the Ukraine, meaning that the eastern European nation would miss out on billions of dollars worth of transit fees, which Kiev is accustomed to assessing on an annual basis. However, the pipeline is going through, and, whether NATO likes it or not, Russia is quickly becoming the dominant energy supplier in the hemisphere.

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

Latest

BRICS committed to strengthened economic cooperation in the face of trade war

The world will continue turning round, with or without America’s approval

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 28, 2018

By

With the rise of protectionist tendencies and Trump’s billowing trade war, the five leaders of the BRICS bloc, which represents over 40% of the world’s GDP, are committing themselves to an even closer degree of economic cooperation in a joint declaration following a meeting in Johannesburg for the annual summit. Trade between BRICS members grew by 30% in 2017, and, in the wake of Trump’s tariffs regime, is likely to increase as members seek to further diversify their trade portfolios as well as mitigate the damage done by Trump’s war to put or keep America on top of the world.

Press-TV reports:

The member states of BRICS, the association of five major emerging economies, have pledged to strengthen their economic cooperation as the US continues to beat the drum for trade war and unilateralism.

“We express concern at the spill-over effects of macro-economic policy measures in some major advanced economies,” the heads of the BRICS group — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – said in a joint statement on Thursday after meeting in Johannesburg for an annual summit.

They added that the multilateral trading system is facing unprecedented challenges, stressing the importance of an open world economy.

Addressing the 10th BRICS summit in South Africa on the second day of the talks, Chinese President Xi Jinping said, “We should stay committed to multilateralism”.

He further called on BRICS members states to deepen strategic partnership and open up the second “golden decade”.

The session, hosted by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, was also attended by Brazilian President Michel Temer, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Putin also addressed the summit, saying, “BRICS has a unique place in the global economy — this is the largest market in the world, the joint GDP is 42 percent of the global GDP and it keeps growing”.

“In 2017, the trade with our BRICS countries has grown 30 percent, and we are aiming at further developing this kind of partnership,” he said.

US President Donald Trump has said he is ready to impose tariffs on all $500 billion (428 billion euros) of Chinese imports, complaining that China’s trade surplus with the US is due to unfair currency manipulation.

Trump has slapped levies on goods from China worth tens of billions of dollars, as well as tariffs on steel and aluminumm from the EU, Canada and Mexico.

The BRICS summit is taking place in Johannesburg between July 25 and 27. Heads of state or government from the five member states (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) are discussing areas of possible cooperation.

Numerous economic forums and summits have taken place this year which position themselves in staunch opposition to Trump’s trade war, not merely those of the EAEU, SCO, SPIEF, etc., but also several of Trump’s NATO and G7 allies, who have been speaking out against Trump’s brand of protectionism and unilateralism. Repeatedly, the way forward is the way of multilateralism, free trade, and a rules based system, as is agreed upon by most world leaders. But Trump is shaking things up and drawing the battle lines with his agenda of setting up sides. More frequently, however, he seems to end up pushing allies away and scoring agreements and deals between allies and non allies, and non allies amongst each other, sometimes even in ways which specifically and strategically aim to bypass America. The 2018 BRICS summit seems to show that the world will still keep turning round, with or without the approval or political/economic participation of America.

Continue Reading

Latest

China tests its new Russian S-400 SAM system

Given the speedy trials of the Russian SAM, it is expected that they will be just as speedily inducted into service

Published

7 hours ago

on

July 28, 2018

By

Following the reception of the final components to the Russian S-400 SAM system, China’s People’s Liberation Army is preparing to carry out initial trials of its first such regimental system against a simulated ballistic target at a Chinese firing range. Shipments of S-400 components have been ongoing since April. Under the deal, China will receive two S-400 regiments at a cost of about $3 billion. The next shipment should be accomplished by the year’s end. The Chinese military staff which will be operating the units were trained in Russia on their function and will be conducting the trials of the S-400. Given the speedy trials of the Russian SAM, it is expected that they will be just as speedily inducted into service with the PLA.

The Diplomat reports:

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is set to conducts its first live fire drill of its newly acquired first regimental set of Russian-made S-400 Triumf advanced interceptor-based air defense systems (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) in the coming days, according to an anonymous Russian source familiar with the matter.

“It is planned that in late July-early August the unit of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, which underwent training in Russia, will carry out the firing against a simulated ballistic target at a Chinese firing ground,” the source told TASS news agency on July.

The PLA officially took ownership of the first S-400 unit last week, according to Russian media reports. The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) and the Russian Federal Service for Military Technical Cooperation as well as the PLA have so far not publicly commented on either matter.

Russia began delivering S-400 components, including launchers and mobile radar systems, to China in April. The last cargo shipment reportedly took place in early May. Russian personnel, specialized in operating the S-400 has been handing over the S-400 systems to the PLA over the past months, a process reportedly completed last week.

China will reportedly receive a total of two S-400 regiments for an estimated $3 billion with the second regimental set expected to be delivered by the end of 2018. It is still unknown when the first S-400 unit will enter service with the PLA, although a rapid induction, as evidenced by the recent announcement of the first test firing, can be expected. As I explained earlier this month:

A S-400 regiment is divided up into two battalions (also called divisions in the Russian military), which in turn are split into two batteries. A battery can consist of up to 12 transporter erector launchers (TELs), although 4 to 8 TELs per unit are more common. In addition to the TELs, each battery includes a target acquisition and engagement (fire control) radar systems and a command post, as well as an additional fire control radar system.

A road-mobile S-400 battery can deploy within five to ten minutes and engage up to 36 targets simultaneously.

Nearly a dozen countries from across the Middle East and North Africa are either currently ordering Russia’s S-400 or are considering such. India and Turkey are some of the most notable of such arrangements, and in both cases Washington has made various attempts to block them. In turkey’s case, it was threats over the Turkish State’s acquisition of America’s precious, and extremely expensive, F-35, which would be terminated should Ankara go through with purchasing the Russian SAM system. A host of other threats have been issued from the Americans, but so far hasn’t deterred any of Russia’s arms customers.

Continue Reading

Latest

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez explains how corporations, carbon taxes and $700B from military will fund socialism (Video)

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fails to answer softball question given by Daily Show host Trevor Noah.
Alex Christoforou

Published

8 hours ago

on

July 28, 2018

By

The new “leader” of the Democrat left, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is tangled up in the most basic of questions teed up to her by establishment left Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Via Zerohedge

The “new face” of the Democratic party, 28-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, botched yet another simple question about her political views that sheer spunk and tenacity couldn’t overcome.

During an appearance on last night’s Daily Show, host Trevor Noah pitched Ocasio-Cortez perhaps the slowest softball he could – asking her to explain how she’s planning on paying for her “Medicare for All” agenda along with her other ideas on funding Democratic Socialism, reports the Daily Caller.

“This is an excellent question,” she replied – the standard response to buy time while one’s brain clicks away at various options.

Unfortunately, the rest of her answer did not compute:

“I sat down with a Nobel Prize economist last week — I can’t believe I can say that, it’s really weird — But one of the things that we saw is, if people pay their fair share, if corporations and the ultra wealthy — for example, as Warren Buffett likes to say, if he pays as much as his secretary paid, 15 percent tax rate, if corporations paid — if we reverse the tax bill, raised our corporate tax rate to 28 percent … if we do those two things and also close some of those loopholes, that’s $2 trillion right there.”

Via the Daily Caller…

She also said it would take $3 trillion to $4 trillion and a carbon tax to create a “renewable energy economy” and claimed the Trump tax cut bill prevents the wealthiest Americans from paying “their fair share.”

“One of the wide estimates is that it’s going to take $3 trillion to $4 trillion to transition us to 100 percent renewable economy,” she continued.

Ocasio-Cortez continued…

So we’ve got $2 trillion from folks paying their fair share, which they weren’t paying before the Trump tax bill.”

“They weren’t paying that before the Trump tax bill. If we get people to pay their fair share, that’s $2 trillion in 10 years. Now if we implement a carbon tax on top of that, so that we can transition and financially incentivize people away from fossil fuels, if we implement a carbon tax — that’s an additional amount, a large amount of revenue that we can have.

As Zerohedge further reports, Ocasio-Cortez also said that she would “re-prioritize” military spending, shooting off the completely false claim that “Just last year we gave the military a $700 billion budget increase, which they didn’t even ask for.” “They’re like, ‘We don’t want another fighter jet!’ They’re like, ‘Don’t give us another nuclear bomb,’ you know?”

Is it any surprise that  James Comey and the establishment left is freaking out over the socialist “rising star.”

Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Advertisement

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...

Advertisement
Advertisements

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement

Advertisements

The Duran Newsletter

Trending