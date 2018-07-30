Connect with us

China calls for preservation of Syria's sovereignty

But Western intervention in the region continues to back terrorists and other factions which keep the conflicts stoked in order to prevent stability from returning

Published

13 mins ago

on

At a press conferences in Syria’s capital of Damascus, the Chinese Special Envoy for Syria, Xie Xiaoyon, furthered China’s call for the unity and territorial integrity of Syria. He declared that China opposes as division of Syria’s territory as part of a political solution to end the seven year long conflict. In addition, he noted that the country has experienced a great degree of damage both in the way of its land and people, and therefore calls on the international community to step up and provide more assistance to the war torn Middle Eastern country.

Xinhuanet News reports:

DAMASCUS, July 26 (Xinhua) — China’s Special Envoy for Syria Xie Xiaoyan on Thursday renewed the Chinese government’s calls for respecting and preserving the unity of Syria.

Speaking at a press conference in the capital Damascus, the envoy said that the Chinese government has always called for preserving the territorial integrity of Syria.

Xie stressed that China rejects any fragmentation of Syria while supporting a political solution to the country’s over seven-year-long crisis.

“We always say that the sovereignty, independence and its territorial integrity of Syria must be respected and preserved,” he said.

The Chinese envoy said the prolonged crisis in Syria has created a tough humanitarian crisis, noting that the international community must do more to provide assistance to Syria.

He pointed out the fact that the crisis left “large destruction in Syria for both the country and the people,” urging “the international community must offer more assistance to Syria in order to enable it to overcome this severe crisis.”

Xie highlighted China’s willingness to participate in the reconstruction process with the international community, adding that China has held a reconstruction training course for Syrian officials, business people and scholars in Shanghai in May.

He underlined that the reconstruction work takes joint efforts of the international community and should be considered a comprehensive systematic project integrated with economic development, social progress, and real reconciliation.

“we care a lot about the reconstruction process after the war and we encourage the Chinese companies to participate in this process,” he said.

Xie also condemned the wide-scale offensive and bombings carried out by the Islamic State in Syria’s southern province of Sweida a day earlier, which left over 215 people killed and 180 others wounded.

He stressed that there should be a unity to confront terrorism.

Syria has to deal not just with terrorists and rebels, but with the state interests and interventions of a US led coalition together with Israel, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, etc., and therefore has a multitude of factors to resolve in order to fully declare an end to the war in Syria and to oust national parties which hold no legitimate part of Syria’s restoration of peace and reconstruction. But Western intervention in the region continues to back terrorists and other factions which keep the conflicts stoked in order to prevent stability from returning, and therefore, obstructing the peace process by any means other than military in nature.

Trump's trade war weakens US position as global wheat supplier

America is losing trade clout with its next door neighbors to those election hacking Russians

Published

39 mins ago

on

July 30, 2018

By

In the face of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs contest with Mexico, the Mexicans are on walkabout to find alternative suppliers of goods that Mexico imports from the USA. One of those goods happens to be wheat, and as Mexico partially replaces America as one of its leading suppliers, the US will find itself sitting on a surplus supply and will possess that much less market domination. America has been Mexico’s leading wheat supplier since NAFTA in 1994. Trump is digging the trenches in his trade war, expecting it to get even nastier, as evidenced by his decision to bail out farmers who are being adversely impacted by reciprocal tariffs on American produced goods. If America continues the policy of bailing out industries impacted by his trade policies, then it could field a trade war for as long it can afford to do so. But this is America, and nothing is too expensive for Washington, how else did we get the F-35?

International Business Times reports:

Mexican bread, pasta and flour-tortilla makers are seeking alternative suppliers of wheat to reduce their dependence on the United States as trade relations between the two neighbors deteriorate.

Mexico, the top importer of U.S. wheat, is increasingly turning to cheaper supplies from Russia, which surpassed the United States as the top global wheat supplier in 2016.

Now the U.S. market share decline is accelerating as Mexico casts about for more alternative suppliers in Latin America and elsewhere to hedge against the risk that U.S. grains will get more expensive if the Mexican government imposes tariffs, according to interviews with three large Mexican millers, international grains traders, the top Mexican government agricultural trade official and government and industry data analyzed by Reuters,

“It’s important to send signals to Mr. Trump,” said Jose Luis Fuente, head of Canimolt, a Mexican trade group which represents 80 percent of Mexican millers. Mexico will keep buying American wheat because of its proximity, he said, but “we can’t continue to have this absolute dependence.”

The shifting supply deals are alarming for the U.S. industry, which has supplied the vast majority of Mexico’s wheat since the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) took effect.

U.S. wheat exports to Mexico dropped 38 percent in value, to $285 million, in the first five months of 2018. U.S. wheat exports to all countries, valued at $2.2 billion, dropped 21 percent.

“The Mexico market ought to be just an extension of our domestic market,” said Justin Gilpin, CEO of the Wheat Commission in Kansas, the nation’s biggest wheat-producing state.

Instead, Mexican buyers plan to import as much as 100,000 tonnes from Argentina – worth about $20 million based on current prices – when it harvests wheat later this year, Fuente told Reuters. Mexico imported a test cargo of 33,000 tonnes in late 2017 after the government financed a trade mission of grain buyers to find alternatives to U.S. wheat in Latin America.

That same mission also resulted in Mexico raising its corn imports from Brazil, at the expense of sales from the United States. Mexico imported 10 times more corn from Brazil in 2017 than the previous year, and is on course to buy more this year.

Shortly after that trip, Mexico finalized pest-and-pathogen import clearances to allow shipments of wheat from Argentina, which until then had been forbidden.

The White House and the U.S. Department of Agriculture did not respond to repeated requests for comment on how the nation’s trade policy might be accelerating the decline of its wheat industry. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative declined to comment.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump signaled its long-term commitment to tariffs this week when it announced that it would tap a Great Depression-era program for up to $12 billion in aid to help U.S. farmers hurt by the trade war that Trump started.

PAYING A PREMIUM

Global grain merchant Bunge, which runs one of the largest milling operations in Mexico, booked the Argentine wheat purchase together with seven other buyers – even though it cost $1 or $2 more per tonne than U.S. wheat, Fuente said.

Bunge declined to comment.

The buyers included Grupo Trimex, Harinas Elizondo, Molino Harinero San Blas, Harinera Anahuac, Harinera Los Pirineos, Harinera El Paraiso and Harinera Tlalnepantla. They all wanted to test the quality of the imports, Fuente said.

Grupo Trimex, Harinera Anahuac, Harinera Los Pirineos and Harinera El Paraiso did not respond to requests for comment. Molino Harinero San Blas and Harinera Tlalnepantla declined to comment.

Manuel Iriso, CEO of Harinas Elizondo, which operates three flour mills in central Mexico, said the company was seeking the best quality wheat at the lowest cost, a goal it could achieve with a more diverse list of suppliers.

“We want the biggest number of options,” Iriso told Reuters.

MORE TRADE MISSIONS

Senior Mexican government officials are planning a trade mission to Argentina this week, timed to coincide with the G20 Agriculture Ministerial Meeting, a source familiar with the planning told Reuters. It will mark the third such grains-focused visit in about a year.

Argentina’s effort to take a piece of the Mexico wheat market remains tentative and faces challenges in competing on price, said David Hughes, president of Argentine wheat industry chamber Argentrigo.

But with the country’s wheat now approved for import and the next crop nearly planted, “We are all set to sell to Mexico,” he said.

Mexico will have its own logistic struggles in weaning itself off U.S. supplies, said Raul Urteaga, the head of international trade for Mexico’s agriculture ministry, who confirmed the nation’s effort to expand supplies from Argentina.

“In the near term, it won’t be quick or easy to substitute the existing logistics or (U.S.) import volumes, which are gigantic,” he said. “All of our infrastructure, both shipping and via trains, has been operating this way over for some 40, 50 years.”

But the need for alternative supplies is becoming more pressing as U.S. farmers are nearly finished gathering their winter-wheat crop, and the spring harvest approaches with no sign that the two countries will come to terms in a volatile renegotiation of NAFTA.

Mexican officials threatened to impose tariffs on U.S. grains last month if the trade conflict escalates. Mexico has already hit U.S. imports of steel, apples and pork in retaliation after Trump imposed tariffs on Mexican metal exports.

If Mexico taxes U.S. wheat imports, Russian and other alternative wheat supplies would be even more attractive for Mexican buyers.

During the first three months of this year, Russian and Ukrainian wheat exports to Mexico totaled 243,000 tonnes – or nine times more than the same period in 2017, according to Canimolt data, making the Black Sea region’s wheat farmers the biggest new source of imports for Mexican millers.

EXPLOITING OPPORTUNITIES

U.S. hard red winter wheat, priced at $240 per tonne or more, is competing with wheat from Russian and the upcoming Argentine harvest – offered at between $202 to $208 per tonne. That more than offsets the higher cost of shipping wheat from great distances.

Unexpected increases in U.S. rail costs have also made shipping wheat to Mexico more expensive.

The Mexican wheat industry “has an agility to exploit opportunities when they arise, whether they come in the form of Russian, Ukrainian, French or Argentine wheat,” said Alejandra Ruiz-Rocha, wheat trading manager in Mexico for Cargill Inc.

High-protein Canadian wheat is also gaining appeal. Mexican millers often blend Canadian spring wheat with low-protein wheat from the Black Sea region, producing a cost savings over U.S. wheat, said a Canadian grain trader who was not authorized to speak publicly.

LOSING A ‘NATURAL MARKET’

The loss of the Mexican market is hurting U.S. farmers in states like Kansas, where a severe drought slashed output this year. In the town of Chapman, in central Kansas, farmer Ken Wood said that prices dropped by 50 to 60 cents per bushel in a week late last month as farmers harvested their crops amid export market uncertainty.

“It’s frustrating. Mexico’s a natural market for us,” he said. “Break-even might be our best hope this year.”

Even if U.S. wheat regains its historic price advantage over more distant countries, some Mexican demand may already be lost.

Ailil Delgado, the owner of Panefilos, an artisanal bread shop in Guadalajara, said she would be willing to pay more for flour free of American wheat. Her customers, too, would accept higher bread prices to express their anger over U.S. trade and immigration policies, she said.

“I would definitely pay a higher price so long as quality standards are met,” Delgado said, “and specifically as a way to teach Trump a lesson.”

Russia, Argentina, and Brazil are getting the opportunity to seize upon a real competitive edge against American argricultural goods in the Mexican market, as American goods will be more expensive due to tariffs while Argentine, Brazilian and Russian goods won’t reflect an artificial price increase, not being subject to the same tax. In this way, America is losing trade clout even with its next door neighbors, and not just to any other old country on the map, but to those election hacking, spy poisoning, tyrannical regime supporting, international sports rigging Russians.

EU expresses concern over Israeli nationality law

This is just another area where the EU and Donald Trump, and AIPAC, and Nikki Haley don’t see eye to eye

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 30, 2018

By

EU Foreign Affairs and Security Representative Federica Moghereini has declared that the Israeli Nationalist Law, passed on the 19th, acts as a hinderance to a viable long term peace arrangement in the region.

Al-Monitor reports:

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — The European Union expressed concern over the national law that was approved by the Israeli Knesset July 19. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini clarified that the law grants Jews alone the right to self-determination in the country and will hinder a two-state solution.

“We’ve been very clear when it comes to the two-state solution, we believe it is the only way forward and any step that would further complicate or prevent this solution of becoming a reality should be avoided,” stated Mogherini July 19.

The Jewish nation-state law reads: “Israel is the historic homeland of the Jewish people and they have an exclusive right to national self-determination in it.” It demotes Arabic from an official language to a secondary language. There are 1.8 million Arabs in Israel, 20% of the total Israeli population of 9 million people.

Maja Kocijancic, Mogherini’s spokesperson, asserted in a July 13 press conference that the EU does not recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the areas it occupied in 1967 and does not consider them Israeli territories. The conference came against the background of a diplomatic dispute between Ireland (an EU member) and Israel over a bill banning the importation of products from Israeli settlements to Ireland.

On July 11, the Irish Senate voted 25 to 20 in favor of a bill banning Ireland’s importation of products from Israeli settlements. The bill will be presented to parliament for approval, though the ruling party in Ireland opposes it. The Israeli Foreign Ministry summoned the Irish ambassador to Israel July 12 to protest the bill and threatened to close the Irish Embassy in Tel Aviv.

America has already essentially admitted that it perceives whatever territory the Jews occupy in the Levant to be a rightful and legitimate part of the Jewish State, AKA Israel. A couple of other states, hoping that it would cause the Americans to look upon them a little more favourably, have followed America’s lead on the matter, and also moved their embassies to Jerusalem in a symbolic act to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish State. But this business of implicit racism involved the Israeli nationality law is something that just doesn’t mesh too well with the values of the Europeans, so they could have a hard time professing loyalty to both, since the Israeli nationality law all but states that the Jews alone hold rights to the  area as their ancestral heritage and right, which excludes the same sort of benefits to Arabs living in the same area.

From there it gets a bit more sticky, add in the business of Israel’s lethal protest control methods at the Gaza Strip, and Israel is not looking as much like the cuddly teddy bears that Washington makes them out as, and this new piece of Israeli legislation certainly doesn’t help preserve that image or help the cause of peace in the area, so it’s not something that Europe can wholeheartedly support. What that means is that this is just another area where the EU and Donald Trump, and AIPAC, and Nikki Haley don’t see eye to eye.

Richard Branson says Brexit is "saddest thing that's happened" to Britain (Video)

Branson noted that if another vote were to take place, he believes the ‘stay’ vote would win.
Alex Christoforou

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 30, 2018

By

Billionaire globalist founder of the Virgin Group, Richard Branson expresses his disappointment with the Brexit vote in an interview with David Rubenstein in the latest episode of “The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations”.

Branson told Rubenstein that Brexit is “the saddest thing that’s happened” to Britain and many people were misled.

Branson noted that if another vote were to take place, he believes the ‘stay’ vote would win.

Meanwhile Theresa May’s Brexit options are narrowing by the day, after the European Union publicly tore up her cornerstone customs plan.

In a very blunt public statement, chief EU/Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said he will never accept Theresa May’s plan for customs after Brexit. Barnier said the EU will never let a non-member collect its tariffs.

According to Bloomberg, the European Union rejected a key part of her proposal for a trade deal with the bloc on Thursday, sending her back to the drawing board with just 12 weeks to go until a divorce deal is meant to be signed.

May thought her customs proposal was the best hope of getting a Brexit deal she could also sell to a divided Parliament in London. But in a blunt and public critique, chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier said he will never accept her plan.

Now, she’s boxed in, with all options bringing the risk of her being ousted, and increasing the chances of Britain tumbling out of the bloc with no deal at all.

Barnier even suggested one way out of the impasse would be for the U.K. to stay inside the EU customs union, though that would enrage parts of her Conservative Party and mean May having to renege on her repeated promises to leave it.

“I have always said the EU is open to a customs union,” Barnier told reporters as he stood next to U.K. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab in Brussels in the first full news conference the two have held since the minister took over from David Davis on July 9.

Staying inside such an arrangement is the official policy of the U.K.’s main opposition Labour Party, and is favored by the pro-EU members of May’s party who have rebelled against her. That makes Barnier’s suggestion particularly provocative.

On July 12, May put forward a model under which the U.K. would collect the EU’s tariffs on goods entering the country, as part of a plan to keep trade with the bloc flowing freely after the split. But Barnier said the EU would never allow a non-member to collect its tariffs.

Both May and the EU have stressed that they want to finalize a Brexit deal in October to give the U.K. and European parliaments time to approve it before Britain’s departure from the EU eight months from now.

Continue Reading

