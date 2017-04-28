Chelsea Clinton racks up award for fighting hunger, as liberal left prepares her for public office

Chelsea Clinton picks up another award for doing nothing.

Chelsea Clinton suddenly appearing in the news, receiving awards and accolades for her philanthropy should not be surprising.

The liberal left, Clinton machine is positioning Chelsea Clinton to run for office, and eventually do what her mother could not, get into the White House.

Chelsea is the last hope for the Clinton Foundation slush fund business model, which consists of doling out government favors to donors…a business model that netted billions of dollars for the Clintons.

Chelsea Clinton made news a month back when she received the Variety magazine sponsored “achievement award” which honors a lifetime of accomplishment, given to someone whose short life has been nothing more than carrying on the Clinton “pay-to-play” family name.

On Tuesday night Chelsea Clinton accepted the annual City Harvest Award for Commitment in fighting hunger in New York City.

HeatStreet adds…

Before we claim that she’s done nothing to earn a major award, aside from sitting in a privileged position atop her family’s namesake foundation, or say that she has few actual commitments aside from spending her family’s money and attending a single board meeting for Expedia lest she forfeit the several hundred thousand dollars she earns in her honorary position, in this case, it appears Chelsea did do at least something to earn her award. On a single day in 2017, she helped City Harvest pack some grapefruit. According to the Daily Mail, “Clinton and staff from her family’s foundation packed 25,000lb of grapefruit to distribute to New York residents.” We shudder to think at all the people who would have gone grapefruit-less had Chelsea Clinton not so generously offered several hours of her time to pack grapefruit in boxes. Grapefruit is a good source of vitamin C, fiber and potassium, and, as we learned from so many commercials during Saturday morning cartoons, part of a balanced breakfast. The previous year, Chelsea and the Clinton Foundation packed sweet potatoes. Of course, any action in service of the hungry is admirable. But of all the volunteers serving the impoverished in New York, it’s probably no secret that Chelsea hardly ranks among the most dedicated. Even her commitment to City Harvest comes because the Clinton Foundation is a financial sponsor of the organization and that’s likely what she was being rewarded for: the money.

What do you think?