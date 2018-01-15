Chelsea Clinton dares to lecture Trump on Haiti, forgetting her family’s historic robbery of the island

Chelsea Clinton thought it would be a wise idea to lecture Trump on Haiti.

The balls on Chelsea! A Clinton lecturing anyone on Haiti is quite amazing. Given the fact that the Clinton’s went into Haiti and pillaged the country out of billions of dollars in relief aid, one would think the Clinton mafia would have best kept silent on the entire “s**thole” debate.

The mainstream media (that is bought and paid for by the Clinton machine) will never call out Chelsea on her family’s Haiti crimes, but conservative actor James Woods sure will.

Via The Gateway Pundit…

Chelsea Clinton sure has a lot of nerve lecturing president Trump about Haiti. Chelsea Clinton reportedly used stolen money from Haiti relief to pay for her extravagant wedding. But that didn’t stop her from tweeting this out to President Trump. Chelsea Clinton tweeted Mr. President, immigrants from El Salvador, Haiti and the 54 countries in Africa likely helped build your buildings. They’ve certainly helped build our country.

Mr. President, immigrants from El Salvador, Haiti and the 54 countries in Africa likely helped build your buildings. They’ve certainly helped build our country. cc @POTUS https://t.co/hv1QYRoRy3 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 11, 2018

Chelsea Clinton is a spoiled brat who makes nearly a million dollars a year for doing virtually no work. Why doesn’t Chelsea give all of her money to the poor Haitians since she’s such a good liberal? James Woods moved in with a kill shot and responded, “Tell your dad, the bagman, to give the dough back to Haiti that you all pocketed. Then maybe we can discuss this other malarkey you’re trying to peddle.

Tell your dad, the bagman, to give the dough back to Haiti that you all pocketed. Then maybe we can discuss this other malarkey you’re trying to peddle. https://t.co/ZPtDeOTmp0 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 12, 2018