Chelsea Clinton believes Abraham Lincoln now supports POTUS Trump

Chelsea Clinton wants to run for POTUS one day...

Chelsea Clinton is lucky to have been born into American royalty and privilege, because the only child of Hillary and Bill Clinton does not appear to be the sharpest knife in the drawer.

A humorous image of America’s 16th president appeared on the 2017 Lincoln Day Dinner program for the Republican Party of Palm Beach County. The dinner was held at Mar-a-Lago on March 24.

Chelsea Clinton was shocked to see Lincoln wearing a “Make America Great Again” baseball hat. Chelsea tweeted that she hoped the picture of Abraham Lincoln was “Photoshopped.

Chelsea Clinton’s tweet, “Please tell me this is photoshopped. Please?”…

Please tell me this is photoshopped. Please? https://t.co/WezDQx6IvT — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 25, 2017

The original tweet…

The cover of the 2017 Lincoln Day Dinner program for Republican Party of Palm Beach County tonight at Mar-a-Lago. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/SJPlB8V6qb — Andrew Lofholm (@AndrewLofholm) March 24, 2017

Yes, Lincoln was wearing a red baseball hat in the photo, but users later Photoshopped the original cap to put the MAGA slogan.

Twitter users were quick to poke fun at Chelsea’s stupidity…

@ChelseaClinton no this is the exact hat lincoln was wearing when he signed the emancipation proclamation ppl forget that — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) March 25, 2017

@ChelseaClinton Nope, they found a picture of Lincoln wearing a MAGA hat from the nineteenth century. No photoshop needed. — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) March 26, 2017

@ChelseaClinton I remember this photo was taken at the 1856 Republican National Convention and. is real. — Monty Hfuhruhurr MP (@BanjoHfuhruhur) March 25, 2017

@ChelseaClinton It's as real as those Bosnian snipers. — The Mental Recession (@rustyweiss74) March 26, 2017

@rustyweiss74 @andrewklavan @ChelseaClinton It's as real as her mother's deleted e-mails dealt with yoga and Chelsea's wedding — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) March 27, 2017

@ChelseaClinton How many lunches or Haitian families homes rebuilt with Chelsea's Wedding and Dress? — America Matters!🇺🇸 (@Collette_AZ) March 26, 2017