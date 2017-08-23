Canadian PM Justin Trudeau flip-flops, says “people seeking asylum” should do it legally

It was not long ago when liberal left, immigration super hero, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted on twitter that Canada would welcome all those fleeing “persecution and war.”

According to Zerohedge, it took Trudeau eight months to do an about face, and tone down his open door policy towards migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers.

–the prime minister changed his tone this week when he warned refugees crossing into Canada from the US that sneaking into the country illegally wouldn’t fast-track the process of granting asylum.

Why the change of heart from the sensitive Trudeau? Zerohedge reports…

In the months that have passed since Trudeau made his famous promise, the number of refugees streaming over the border into the Canadian province of Quebec surged dramatically, straining local resources available to process their claims of asylum and provide necessities like food and shelter. The asylum seekers are primarily Haitians who fear that the Trump administration might revoke a special protected status implemented after the 2010 earthquake.

Here’s is the Canadian Prime Minister speaking at a news conference before Montreal’s Pride parade….

“If I could directly speak to people seeking asylum, I’d like to remind them there’s no advantage,” Trudeau said at a news conference Sunday in Montreal. “Our rules, our principles and our laws apply to everyone.” Trudeau also stressed that anyone seeking refugee status will have to go through Canada’s “rigorous” screening process.

The surge of migrants has overwhelmed the Canadian legal system and the capabilities of local agencies trying to deal with the large influx of migrants.

Zerohedge reported earlier this month that Canada sent soldiers to a popular crossing site in upstate New York to help build a small encampment for newly arriving refugees. But beds have quickly filled up. According to CBC News, more than 3,800 people walked over the border into the province during the first two weeks of August, compared to the 2,996 who crossed throughout all of July.