Canada’s Justin Trudeau fumbles while trying to explain trade with USA (Video)

After embarrassing Canada during his recent trip to India, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looked like a complete fool trying to explain Canada’s trade surplus, or deficit, or surplus…with the United States.
Try not to laugh, watching the Canadian prime minister talk trade…
Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau talks trade… 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/H5d8S2AHzF
— LEAVE.EU 🇬🇧 (@LeaveEUOfficial) March 4, 2018
On Friday, Justin Trudeau warned the US that steel tariffs are absolutely unacceptable.
TRUDEAU CALLS ANY U.S. STEEL TARIFFS 'ABSOLUTELY UNACCEPTABLE' pic.twitter.com/Z2pdJQfM8f
— zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 2, 2018
