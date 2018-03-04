in Latest, News, Video

Canada’s Justin Trudeau fumbles while trying to explain trade with USA (Video)

Trudeau shows how clueless he is on trade.

After embarrassing Canada during his recent trip to India, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looked like a complete fool trying to explain Canada’s trade surplus, or deficit, or surplus…with the United States.

Try not to laugh, watching the Canadian prime minister talk trade…

On Friday, Justin Trudeau warned the US that steel tariffs are absolutely unacceptable.

