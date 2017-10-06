“Calm before storm.” Is Trump preparing for war with Iran? (Video)

Not satisfied with taking on North Korea, it appears that US President Donald Trump is preparing to do something ominous with Iran and the Iran nuclear deal.

During a meeting with senior US military officials at the White House Thursday evening, Trump bashed Iran for not having lived up to the “spirit” of the international agreement.

Whatever the word “spirit” means? Fact is that on April 19th, Trump notified Congress that Iran is complying with the nuclear deal.

Via Zerohedge…

During a dinner with military leaders tonight, President Trump gave an ominous warning seemingly out of the blue: “You guys know what this represents? Maybe it’s the calm before the storm,” he said: “It could be the calm… before… the storm.” A reporter quickly asked what the storm might be -“Is it Iran, ISIS, what’s the storm?” to which he replied… “…you’ll find out.” The warning took place during a photo-call on occasion of a dinner hosted for US military leaders and their wives, with Donald and Melania attending. Mid-way through photos, the President said to reporters: “You know what this represents? Maybe it’s the calm before the storm” an ominous, loaded phrase considering the context and the present company. Pressed for details, the President replied: “We have the world’s great military leader in this room […] you’ll see”.

Trump’s comment left many wondering, is this another good cop/bad cop negotiating tactic, or are the military Generals around Trump (the guys who run America’s foreign policy apparatus) pulling the strings, and prepping the world for a confrontation with Iran?

Politico, described the comments as cryptic and unprompted…

“It was unclear what topics were discussed or what “storm” the president could be alluding to. But the White House summit with top national security officials comes as Trump weighs whether to decertify the Iran nuclear deal, a move that would hinder one of former President Barack Obama’s key diplomatic achievements.”

The full transcript below, courtesy of a White House correspondent…