California lawmaker who wants anti-Russian propaganda taught in schools gets shot down by Tucker Carlson (VIDEO)

A California lawmaker who introduced legislation mandating that public schools teach students that Russia hacked the 2016 election, was destroyed by Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

The name of this California assemblyman is Marc Levine, he’s a Democrat, and the title of his bizarre legislation is the “Pravda Act of 2017.” The word “Pravda” means ‘truth’ in Russian.

While appearing on Carlson’s show on Monday, Levine argued that students in his state “need to understand Russian interference in the 2016 election and its impacts on foreign policy.”

The politician also compared the unproven claims to the War of 1812, the Monroe Doctrine, and the Marshall Plan, arguing that these events help children in America to “understand where American leadership has come from.”

His argument was swiftly taken apart by Carlson, who pointed out that Levine was simply seeking to insert propaganda into the school history books.

Here’s what Carlson had to say:

“The War of 1812 was 200 years ago, the Marshall Plan was 70 years ago, we have an advantage. We sort of get it now. We have perspective,” Carlson countered. “We have no perspective on what happened (in 2016), and basically what you’re suggesting is adding propaganda from a politician into textbooks, and why should I be in favor of that?”

Levine fired back saying that the “winners” typically write the history books, and that he wants to make sure “the truth” is not “papered over by the president.”

Carlson didn’t buy it:

“No, what you’re doing is trying to get losers to write the history books. I just want the historians to write the history books.”

It’s important to remind our readers that there is no publicly-available evidence to validate the claims that Russia, or third-party agents acting under orders from the Kremlin, hacked the US election.