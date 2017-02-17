BUSTED: Wikileaks exposes the CIA meddling in France’s elections in 2012

As the US liberal left, neocons, and media establishment continue to mislead the public with “fake news” Russian election hacking with zero evidence, the CIA has been busted with evidence that it did indeed hack the French elections in 2012.
Wikileaks delivered yet another devastating blow to the fiction that America is a champion of democracy, and free and fair elections worldwide.
According to Wikileaks, the CIA operation ran for 10 months from November 21, 2011, to September 29, 2012.
The CIA operation continued after the April-May 2012 French presidential election and well into the formation of the new French government.
Specific instructions tasked CIA officers to discover Sarkozy’s private deliberations “on the other candidates” as well as how he interacted with advisors. Clear evidence of US intelligence agency meddling in France’s democratic process.
The story is being reported by ZERO US main stream media outlets.
We know why. Facts like these show that it is not Russia, but the United States, that meddles in the elections of other sovereign nations.
RT did report on the Wikileaks CIA document leak. The documents can be downloaded here.
The CIA assessed that President Nicholas Sarkozy’s UMP party was not assured re-election and ordered officers to find out Sarkozy’s private deliberations “on the other candidates” as well as how he interacted with his advisors, according to the documents. The agency also reportedly outlined orders specific to the UMP (Union for a Popular Movement), including obtaining the party’s “Strategic Election Plans” and gleaning private thoughts within the party on Sarkozy’s campaign strategies.
As part of the disclosures, the espionage order for “Non Ruling Political Parties and Candidates Strategic Election Plans” which targeted Francois Holland, Marine Le Pen and other opposition figures requires obtaining opposition parties’ strategies for the election; information on internal party dynamics and rising leaders; efforts to influence and implement political decisions; support from local government officials, government elites or business elites; views of the United States; efforts to reach out to other countries, including Germany, U.K., Libya, Israel, Palestine, Syria & Cote d’Ivoire; as well as information about party and candidate funding.
Significantly, two CIA opposition espionage tasks, “What policies do they promote to help boost France’s economic growth prospects?” and “What are their opinions on the German model of export-led growth?” resonate with a U.S. economic espionage order from the same year. That order requires obtaining details of every prospective French export contract or deal valued at $200m or more.
The opposition espionage order also places weight on obtaining the candidates’ attitudes to the E.U’s economic crisis, centering around their position on the Greek debt crisis; the role of France and Germany in the management of the Greek debt crisis; the vulnerability of French government and French banks to a Greek default; and “specific proposals and recommendations” to deal with “the euro-zone crisis”.
According to Wikileaks, the CIA espionage orders published today are classified and restricted to U.S. eyes only (“NOFORN”) due to “Friends-on-Friends sensitivities”. The orders state that the collected information is to “support” the activities of the CIA, the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA)’s E.U section, and the U.S. State Department’s Intelligence and Research Branch.