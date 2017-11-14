BUSTED: Twitter caught colluding with Democrats, leaking DMs between Trump Jr. and Wikileaks

Twitter continues to show its liberal left teeth, undermining its own terms and privacy in an effort to derail Trump’s presidency.

The Atlantic published private messages between Wikileaks and Trump Jr. under the headline and excerpt…

“The Secret Correspondence Between Donald Trump Jr. and WikiLeaks” The transparency organization asked the president’s son for his cooperation—in sharing its work, in contesting the results of the election, and in arranging for Julian Assange to be Australia’s ambassador to the United States.

Via The Gateway Pundit…

Despite overwhelming evidence the Democrats colluded with Russia during the 2016 election, Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) recently asked Twitter hand over the WikiLeaks boss’ direct messages to prove Trump officials teamed with the Kremlin. Congressional investigators believe Assange’s private correspondences may hold the key to linking Trump campaign officials to Russia. A new report shows private Twitter messages between Donald Trump Jr. and WikiLeaks were leaked. How do we know Congress leaked Trump Jr. and WikiLeaks’ DMs? “The messages, obtained by The Atlantic, were also turned over by Trump Jr.’s lawyers to congressional investigators,” the magazine says. Leaked transcripts of private messages between Donald Trump Jr. and WikiLeaks appears to show Twitter, the Democrats and the mainstream media have all teamed up in an attempt to kick up more Russia collusion hysteria. There’s just one problem… The Atlantic piece states “Though Trump Jr. mostly ignored the frequent messages from Wikileaks, he at times appears to have acted on its requests.” The magazine’s “big bombshell,” admits Trump Jr. cared little about what WikiLeaks had to say and then goes on to speculate that he acted on their advice. Newsflash — WikiLeaks’ ‘Podesta Email Series’ helped to expose Clinton’s corrupt ways. Disseminating information derived from the emails does not mean Trump Jr. acted on the organization’s advice. Rather, Trump Jr. was doing what any person would do with verifiable damning information — Get it out there. That’s What Trump Jr. did with WikiLeaks emails and articles from other publications, as well.

The Atlantic reports…

The messages, obtained by The Atlantic, were also turned over by Trump Jr.’s lawyers to congressional investigators. They are part of a long—and largely one-sided—correspondence between Wikileaks and the president’s son that continued until at least July 2017. The messages show Wikileaks, a radical transparency organization that the American intelligence community believes was chosen by the Russian government to disseminate the information it had hacked, actively soliciting Trump Jr.’s cooperation. Wikileaks made a series of increasingly bold requests, including asking for Trump’s tax returns, urging the Trump campaign on Election Day to reject the results of the election as rigged, and requesting that the president-elect tell Australia to appoint Julian Assange ambassador to the United States. […]

On October 3, 2016, Wikileaks wrote again. “Hiya, it’d be great if you guys could comment on/push this story,” Wikileaks suggested, attaching a quote from then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton about wanting to “just drone” Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange. “Already did that earlier today,” Trump Jr. responded an hour-and-a-half later. “It’s amazing what she can get away with.” Two minutes later, Trump Jr. wrote again, asking, “What’s behind this Wednesday leak I keep reading about?” The day before, Roger Stone, an informal advisor to Donald Trump, had tweeted, “[email protected] is done. #Wikileaks.”

In this instance, Trump Jr. ignores WikiLeaks…

“Hey Don. We have an unusual idea,” Wikileaks wrote on October 21, 2016. “Leak us one or more of your father’s tax returns.” Wikileaks then laid out three reasons why this would benefit both the Trumps and Wikileaks. One, The New York Times had already published a fragment of Trump’s tax returns on October 1; two, the rest could come out any time “through the most biased source (e.g. NYT/MSNBC).” It is the third reason, though, Wikileaks wrote, that “is the real kicker.” “If we publish them it will dramatically improve the perception of our impartiality,” Wikileaks explained. “That means that the vast amount of stuff that we are publishing on Clinton will have much higher impact, because it won’t be perceived as coming from a ‘pro-Trump’ ‘pro-Russia’ source.” It then provided an email address and link where the Trump campaign could send the tax returns, and adds, “The same for any other negative stuff (documents, recordings) that you think has a decent chance of coming out. Let us put it out.” Trump Jr. did not respond to this message.

In October, Julian Assange tweeted US Senator Feinstein’s letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, demanding he hand over the Direct Messages from the @Wikileaks Twitter account.

“Senator Dianne Feinstein demands @jack hand over @WikiLeaks and my personal Twitter Direct Messages. Feinstein has been calling for my prosecution since 2010 over our publications.”

Senator Dianne Feinstein demands @jack hand over @WikiLeaks and my personal Twitter Direct Messages. Feinstein has been calling for my prosecution since 2010 over our publications. https://t.co/4TcDw0UjUf pic.twitter.com/Pw9R6BbIMk — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) October 27, 2017

