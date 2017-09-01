BUSTED: Proof that James Comey investigation of Hillary Clinton was a complete sham

Explosive and damaging revelations that former FBI director James Comey was covering up for Hillary Clinton during the email investigation has been uncovered.
US Senators Lindsey Graham and Chuck Grassley say then-FBI Director James Comey began drafting a statement exonerating Hillary Clinton from her criminal email scandal months before interviewing up to 17 key witnesses, and months before Comey supposedly addressed the US public to officially declare that Hillary Clinton committed no crimes that the FBI could see.
Talk about meddling and collusion in a US election…forget Russia, how about the FBI.
Tucker Carlson exposes that not only did the FBI conclude Hillary’s innocence before any investigation was started, but that the FBI also PAID FOR the infamous Trump Dossier published by Buzzfeed.
Tucker rightly points out…
“The FBI helped pay for oppo-research on Hillary’s opponent.”
Fox News’ Cheryl Casone brought up the report about Comey drafting a letter to exonerate Hillary Clinton before the investigation was even over.
President of Judicial Watch, Tom Fitton responded to Casone…
“And were protecting Hillary Clinton. He [Comey] began drafting his statement allegedly exonerating Hillary Clinton at least from a criminal charge back in May and April before his July statement and that was before 17 witnesses had been interviewed including Hillary Clinton.”
“It explains why they were handing out immunity agreements like candy because it was a make believe investigation at that point because like Alice in Wonderland, Comey had come to his decision and the investigation would follow,”
According to new transcripts released by the Senate Judiciary Thursday afternoon, former FBI Director James Comey made the decision not to refer then Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton for prosecution long before ever interviewing key witnesses. Members of the Committee allege Comey made the decision months before FBI agents were finished with the criminal investigation of her mishandling classified information during her time as Secretary of State.
The transcripts were revealed in a letter sent to current FBI Director Christopher Wray, in which lawmakers are demanding an explanation and more documents surrounding the case.
“According to the unredacted portions of the transcripts, it appears that in April or early May of 2016, Mr. Comey had already decided he would issue a statement exonerating Secretary Clinton. That was long before FBI agents finished their work. Mr. Comey even circulated an early draft statement to select members of senior FBI leadership. The outcome of an investigation should not be prejudged while FBI agents are still hard at work trying to gather the facts,” the letter, signed by Chairman Chuck Grassley and Committee member Lindsey Graham states.
“Conclusion first, fact-gathering second—that’s no way to run an investigation. The FBI should be held to a higher standard than that, especially in a matter of such great public interest and controversy.”
