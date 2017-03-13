BUSTED: Kremlin reveals that Hillary Clinton’s staff met with Russian ambassador during the election

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, revealed that not only did Donald Trump’s team meet with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, but so too did Hillary Clinton staff hold meetings with the Russian diplomat.

There is nothing wrong with presidential candidates and their staff members meeting with Ambassadors, this is common practice, and part of the preparation for the job…but the hypocrisy emanating from the liberal left and mainstream media in their ongoing witch hunt to delegitimize President Trump over staff meetings with Russian officials, while their “chosen candidate” was also doing the same is very telling.

Peskov noted that Moscow was perplexed about the unfounded cloud of suspicion around the Trump administration and his imaginary ties to the Kremlin…

“The fact that Russia is being demonised in that sense comes very strange to us.” “And we are really sorry about that. Because the whole issue takes us away from getting the situation to a better position.” “Quite unexpectedly, we were in the position where Russia became, shall we say, a nightmare for the United States.” “You are self-humiliating yourself to say that a country can intervene.” “America, a huge country – the most powerful country in the world, with very, very stable political traditions – and you say that a country can easily intervene and easily influence your electoral process? This is simply impossible.”

Further debunking the Trump-Russia “fake news” being spread by mainstream media is the revelation that the HRC campaign was also meeting with Russian officials as The Telegraph UK reports…