Broward County Sheriffs deputies were ordered not to enter Florida school unless body cameras were on

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham dropped a bombshell revelation on the Florida Parkland school shooting, exposing how the Sheriff’s department ordered Broward deputies to NOT enter the school unless their body cameras were switched on.

To make matters even more confusing, the deputies were not even equipped with body cameras to begin with.

The Gateway Pundit reports…

Seventeen children and adults were slaughtered in a mass shooting by Nikolas Cruz in a February 14th attack in Parkland, Florida. Three Broward County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene but were standing outside the school. On Monday night, Fox News’ Laura Ingraham revealed sources told her the Sheriff’s Dept instructed the Broward Deputies NOT to enter the school unless their body cameras were on. WOW. Even worse, the police lost radio communications during the Parkland shooting. “Sources are telling us that the deputies who arrived at the scene of the shooting were told not to enter the school unless their body cameras were turned on. Then we found out that the deputies did not have body cameras so they did not enter the building or engage the shooter,” Ingraham said. Laura Ingraham also said the Police also lost radio communications during the Parkland shooting! ***** Over 75 lawmakers have now signed a letter asking the governor to remove Sheriff Scott Israel. With all of the failures leading up to the mass shooting, specifically the shocking inaction by the deputies on scene, many people were actually wondering if there was a stand down order of some sort.

Hollywood conservative actor James Woods tweeted that “something is rotten in this whole deal”, as it now appears that the Broward deputies were told to stand down and not to engage shooter Nikolas Cruz.

“It will be a real catastrophe if evidence emerges that the four Broward deputies were told not to engage the killer. There was either a training problem, a communication problem or a command problem. It’s too easy to call men “cowards.” Something is rotten in this whole deal.”

