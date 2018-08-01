Connect with us

Brits replace one clown with another, Hunt tells Chinese that his wife is Japenese but she is from China

As well as risking upsetting his wife, Mr Hunt’s blunder also threatened to offend the Chinese officials sat across the table from him.

Published

6 mins ago

on

14 Views

British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt began his visit to China on a blunder about his wife’s ethnicity, in a bid to establish a personal tie to China, he blurted out to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that his wife is Japanese, although she’s actually Chinese. Hunt’s visit to China is orchestrated to strengthen trade ties between Britain and China so as to develop a post-Brexit trade plan.

Sky news reports

Jeremy Hunt may have replaced Boris Johnson as the UK’s top diplomat, but it seems the sight of a gaffe-prone British foreign secretary isn’t about to disappear any time soon.

Mr Hunt marked the first day of his trip to China – where he hopes to strengthen trade ties ahead of Brexit – by mistakenly telling his hosts his wife is Japanese, rather than Chinese.

The foreign secretary, who moved from his health brief to replace Mr Johnson earlier this month, made the “terrible mistake” while meeting his Chinese counterpart.

Exchanging pleasantries as his UK delegation sat down to talks with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and officials, Mr Hunt sought to demonstrate his family ties to China.

But Mr Hunt erred and told his hosts: “My wife is Japanese – my wife is Chinese. Sorry, that’s a terrible mistake to make.”

Following some laughter, he added: “My wife is Chinese and my children are half-Chinese and so we have Chinese grandparents who live in Xian and strong family connections in China.”

As well as risking upsetting his wife, Mr Hunt’s blunder also threatened to offend the Chinese officials sat across the table from him.

Chinese-Japanese relations have been mired in tensions since Japan’s invasion of China before and during the Second World War.
Mr Hunt is married to Lucia Guo and the couple have three children.

After graduating from Oxford University, Mr Hunt spent two years in Japan teaching English and learning Japanese.

Shortly after becoming the longest-serving health secretary since the NHS was created, Mr Hunt moved to the foreign office at the beginning of the month.

He replaced Mr Johnson, who resigned from government in protest at Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan.

Rule #1 as a new Foreign Sec: when reflecting in English with the Chinese on a conversation you had with them in Japanese about your Chinese wife, don’t get any of those mixed up! Apologies to the long-suffering Mrs H…!

— Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) July 30, 2018

Mr Hunt later offered an apology to his wife, posting on Twitter: “Rule #1 as a new Foreign Sec: when reflecting in English with the Chinese on a conversation you had with them in Japanese about your Chinese wife, don’t get any of those mixed up! Apologies to the long-suffering Mrs H…!”

During his two-year spell as foreign secretary, Mr Johnson demonstrated his own gaffe-prone streak when he compared New Zealand’s traditional Maori greeting to a headbutt.

He also angered Sikhs during a visit to a temple when he claimed a trade deal with India would boost sales of whisky, seemingly unaware the drinking of alcohol is forbidden under many Sikh teachings.

Mrs May was forced to slap down Mr Johnson when he accused Saudi Arabia of abusing Islam and acting as a puppeteer in proxy wars throughout the Middle East.

Hunt’s predecessor not only couldn’t take a good pic, but couldn’t get the details straight about what people told him. He made headlines in April for asserting that scientists at Porton down were ‘absolutely categorical’ that the novichok which allegedly poisoned Sergei and Yulia Skripal was of Russian origin, amongst various other blunders which drew lots of political ire in Britain.

Latest

In lead up to US sanctions, Iran suffers largest currency plunge ever

On Sunday, the Iranian rial plunged to 111,500 against one US dollar on the unofficial market, down from about 97,500 rials on Saturday

Published

20 mins ago

on

August 1, 2018

By

For fear of the effects of US sanctions, the Iranian Rial is on the way down, quite literally. Following Trump’s withdraw from the 2015 nuclear non proliferation agreements commonly known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Washington is reimposing sanctions which will affect its financial, currency, previous metal, energy, and other markets, causing them to nosedive. On November 4th, the oil sanctions will go into effect, and expectations about the future of Iran’s oil business are not positive.

Al Jazeera reports

Iran’s currency has plunged to another record low, dropping past 100,000 rials to the US dollar, as Iranians brace for August 7 when the United States is due to reimpose the first batch of sanctions on their economy.

In May, Washington pulled out of a landmark 2015 deal between world powers and Tehran under which international sanctions on Iran were lifted in return for curbs on its nuclear programme.

The US government decided to reimpose sanctions on Iran upon its withdrawal, accusing it of posing a security threat, and has told countries they must halt all imports of Iranian oil from November 4 or face US financial measures.

On Sunday, the Iranian rial plunged to 111,500 against one US dollar on the unofficial market, down from about 97,500 rials on Saturday, according to foreign exchange website Bonbast.com.
Other websites said the dollar was exchanged between 108,500 and 116,000 rials.

The rial has lost about half of its value since April because of a weak economy, financial difficulties at local banks and heavy demand for dollars among Iranians who fear the effects of sanctions.

Iran’s government tried to fix the rate at 42,000 in April, and threaten to crack down on black market traders. But the trade continued amid public worries about a prolonged economic downturn.

Tehran was forced to soften its decision in June, allowing more flexibility for certain groups of importers, according to local reports.
On August 7, Washington is expected to reimpose sanctions on the purchase or acquisition of US dollars by the Iranian government, Iran’s trade in gold and precious metals, and on the direct and indirect sale, supply and transfer to or from Iran of graphite, raw or semi-finished metals, coal and industrial-related software.

Sanctions will also be reapplied to the importation into the US of carpets and foodstuffs made in Iran, and on certain related financial transactions.

Iran, on the other hand, plans to offer price and tax incentives to private investors to take over idle state projects and help boost the economy.

The plan will offer attractive prices and flexible terms as well as tax holidays for investors who agree to take over some of the 76,000 government projects which are unfinished or idle, Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri said on state television on Saturday.

“Over the past few months, the country’s liquidity has gone into housing, foreign exchange and gold coins, raising prices and provoking public concerns,” Jahangiri was quoted as saying by the website of the state broadcaster.

On November 4, 2018, a second set of sanctions is expected to start on industries such as shipping, oil, petrochemicals and the energy sector. The US will pursue efforts to reduce Iran’s sale of crude oil.

Iran’s oil exports could fall by as much as two-thirds, putting oil markets under huge strain amid supply shortages elsewhere in the world.

The Europeans, on the other hand, are keen to see the JCPOA survive, and they have toured Asia in a bid to secure committment to the deal from other signatories and nations in the region in order to achieve that goal. They’ve offered a lot of political talk, but thus far, nothing that can be taken to the bank, quite literally, has manifested. If the JCPOA and the Iranian economy are to survive Trump’s pressure cooking routine, the Europeans need to act and bring a viable deal to the table.

Latest

Spain pleads for emergency assistance funds to handle migrant crisis

Spain has now become the main point of entry into the EU

Published

30 mins ago

on

August 1, 2018

By

As the migration route between Libya and Italy has experienced a crackdown, migration is now following a route to the EU through Morocco. With Spain realizing a high degree of migration from its southern coast, it is assessing an additional €35 million to accommodate the situation. Morocco, at this time, is relaxing its border controls in a bid to secure even more funding from the EU, which as of now totals €100 million.

Politico reports

“Spain has requested additional emergency assistance, which we have received and are now assessing swiftly,” said Commission spokeswoman Natasha Bertaud at a press briefing.

Bertaud said the trend is “not new” and that EU leaders had already promised Spain more support at a Council summit in June. Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported that Madrid had now requested €35 million, citing the office of the Spanish vice president.

Since 2016, migrants have increasingly taken the Western Mediterranean route through Morocco and the strait of Gibraltar, and Spain has now become the main point of entry into the EU from the Mediterranean as a clampdown on the route between Libya and Italy has taken hold.

Newspaper El País reported Monday that it had seen EU documents that warn Morocco has relaxed its border controls, reportedly because Rabat wants more money and logistical support from the EU.

When asked about the report, Bertaud said the EU was set to increase its financial aid to Morocco to support border controls.

“European cooperation in the field of migration with Morocco spans back 10 years. In fact, they are our oldest partner in terms of technical and financial support in this area,” she said.

Bertaud later said the total funding to Morocco now amounts to €100 million.

The European Commission is considering a request from Spain for emergency EU funds because of increased migrant arrivals at the country’s southern coast, a Commission spokesperson said Monday.

As of July 18, 18,600 migrants had reached Spain by sea from Morocco since the beginning of this year, according to the U.N.’s International Organization for Migration, double the number for the same period in 2017 — although these numbers are still orders of magnitude smaller than the levels reached in 2015 in Greece.

The migration business is truly a business for North Africa, as they milk the EU for all the money that they can get for their human trafficking business. Pull in and ship out as many migrants as possible to send to Europe as blackmail in order to ‘deal’ with the flow of migrants. When it comes to African migrants, it’s not entirely about people fleeing war, it’s about African governments taking advantage of a bad situation.

Latest

Russia, Iran, and Turkey resume Syria talks in Sochi

It remains to be seen whether a political solution can ever successfully manifest when the hard line is the removal of Assad

Published

43 mins ago

on

August 1, 2018

By

Another round of talks is ongoing about the situation in Syria under the Astana framework, attended by envoys from the Syrian government as well as the ‘opposition’, which asserts that no peaceful political solution can be accepted which does not contemplate the removal of Assad. The meetings are taking place in the Russian resort city of Sochi and are being led by Russia, Turkey, and Iran. The talks are focused on the humanitarian conditions in Syria, the fate of prisoners, ‘de-escalation zones’, the return of Syria’s refugees, and the establishment of a committee to rewrite the Syrian constitution.

Al jazeera reports

Delegations from the Syrian government and the political opposition have arrived in the Russian city of Sochi for talks on the war in Syria, which are spearheaded by Russia, Turkey and Iran.

The meetings, which began on Monday and will end on Tuesday, are held within the framework of the Astana diplomatic track, which is sponsored by the three nations and is separate to UN-led efforts in Geneva.

Among those attending the 10th round of the Astana-format talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi are Staffan de Mistura, the United Nations’ special envoy for Syria, and officials from Jordan.

Ahmed Tumah, the former head of the Syrian interim government, is representing the High Negotiations Committee, the main opposition bloc.

Bashar Jaafari, Syria’s ambassador to the UN, is present on behalf of the Syrian government led by President Bashar al-Assad.

The talks will address various humanitarian issues, as well as the latest situation in the so-called “de-escalation zones” that once included four provinces.

Idlib, the last rebel-held stronghold in the country, is part of the Russian-brokered “de-escalation” agreements aiming to shore up ceasefires in parts of western Syria.

The province bordering Turkey is home to nearly three million people, including opposition fighters and their families.

The focus of the talks will also be on the return of Syrian refugees to the country, the release of detainees and the establishment of a committee tasked with rewriting the Syrian constitution.

Failed negotiations

The main aims of both diplomatic tracks – Astana and Geneva – have been to achieve a political transition and a military ceasefire in Syria, but the main sticking point has been the fate of Assad.

While the Syrian government has consistently refused to agree to Assad stepping down, the opposition says his removal is a prerequisite to peace.

Talks for nearly years have utilised a two-year-old UN Security Council resolution endorsed by de Mistura as the basis for achieving a political transition plan.

The Geneva talks have been at a standstill for the past six months.

During the ninth Astana meeting held in May, all parties agreed to maintain the de-escalation zones that were meant to observe a ceasefire.

But since the start of 2018, forces loyal to Assad have retaken large swaths of land from armed opposition groups.

Backed militarily by Russia, the government launched two main offensives – in Eastern Ghouta, near the capital, Damascus and southwest Syria – despite both being designated as “de-escalation zones”.

The government has since managed to relocate rebels to the north via a series of evacuation deals.

It remains to be seen whether a political solution can ever successfully manifest when the hard line is the removal of Assad from power, as that is a non negotiable for the Syrian government’s side, and while the ‘opposition’ is backed by foreign powers with their own political aims in Syria. The so-called ‘opposition’ is a coalition of seditious rebels which have been engaged in all kinds of horrific atrocities and war crimes as well as being engaged in the armed sedition against an elected sitting government. Syria has been regaining its territory at a pace that is picking up steam, and militarily could eventually rout the rebels, where the peace talks are useful in the means of reducing unnecessary casualties and collateral damage.

