Connect with us

Latest

News

Europe

British army on standby in case of no-deal Brexit

The army is on standby to help deliver food, medicines and fuels if there are shortages in the wake of a “no deal”

Published

8 mins ago

on

0 Views

The British government is in full on prepper mode right now, gearing up for the possibilities and problems that could come about as a result of a no-deal Brexit. The army is on standby to ensure peace and stability as well as to provide an infrastructure for the delivery of crucial supplies such as food, medicine, and fuel, especially in areas which could be the most prone to shortages. In order to provide for this scenario, the British government is also stockpiling necessary supplies.

Sky News reports

The army is on standby to help deliver food, medicines and fuels if there are shortages in the wake of a “no deal” Brexit, it has been reported.

Plans for the armed forces to help civilian authorities in the event of civil emergencies have been dusted off as part of contingency preparations for Britain leaving the EU without an agreement, according to Sunday Times.

This would see helicopters and army trucks being used to get supplies to vulnerable people outside the South East who were having difficulties getting the medicines they require, according to the newspaper.

An unnamed minister told the Sunday Times that the military would be drafted in if problems at Britain’s ports caused shortages of food, fuel and medicines.

They said: “There is a lot of civil contingency planning around the prospect of no deal. That’s not frightening the horses, that’s just being utterly realistic.”

A Ministry of Defence source said there had been “no formal request” to supply aid, but acknowledged there is a “blueprint for us supporting the civilian authorities that can be dusted off”.

The newspaper’s report also said there would be a significant impact on the NHS, with the health service moving onto a year-round “winter crisis footing”.

Prime Minister Theresa May – who has repeatedly said no Brexit deal is better than a bad deal – said earlier this week that the British public should feel “reassurance and comfort” over the government’s preparations for a no deal scenario.

Mrs May did not deny stockpiling was taking place, but said Downing Street was being “responsible and sensible” whilst simultaneously trying to strike a good deal with Brussels.

She told 5 News: “Far from being worried about preparations that we are making, I would say that people should take reassurance and comfort from the fact that the government is saying we are in a negotiation, we are working for a good deal – I believe we can get a good deal – but… because we don’t know what the outcome is going to be… let’s prepare for every eventuality.

“This is not just about stockpiling.

“That concept, what it is, is about making sure that we will be able to continue to do the things that are necessary once we have left the European Union, if we leave without a deal.”

Chancellor Philip Hammond echoed the PM’s words, saying it was “sensible and responsible” for the government to be working in conjunction with industry to stockpile certain vital supplies for the event of no deal.

He said: “That’s a sensible and responsible thing for a Government to do and large businesses who are importing or exporting large volumes of products or produce will be making contingency plans, and we would encourage them to do so and work closely with them as they are putting those plans together.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs on Tuesday he had asked officials to “work up options for stockpiling” by the pharmaceutical industry, while Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said the government would be taking steps to make sure there is an “adequate food supply”.

Perceiving the customs Union as being a bad deal for Britain, a vote to leave is forcing Britain out of the European bloc in a process that so far hasn’t yielded an acceptable agreement with the Union for relations once Britain is entirely out in the cold. It’s Britain’s version of the sort of approach of international organizations and agreements that US President Donald Trump has been advancing, and is what an immediate withdrawal without a contingency plan looks like. It’s a sticky process, and it’s not good for many a political career.

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

Latest

Will India get Russian warships armed with Kalibr cruise missiles?

Russia’s military hardware is becoming the go to stuff for countries in east Asia and Pacific countries

Published

25 mins ago

on

July 30, 2018

By

The Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov has let on that the possibility exists for the Indian Navy to acquire Russian constructed warships armed with the 3M-14 Kalibr land attack cruise missile (LACM) system, which can strike targets up to 2,500 kms away. In addition to India, Borisov indicated that Project 22800 corvettes, which are condenamed Karakurt, may be provided to China, Vietnam, and other Asia-Pacific nations. The Kalibr cruise missile is one of the main sorts employed by the Russians, and is capable carrying nuclear warheads. Additionally, they have seen live action in targeting anti government rebels in Syria recently.

ZeeNews reports:

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov has said that Indian Navy may get Russian-made warships armed with the lethal 3M-14 Kalibr land attack cruise missile (LACM) capable of hitting the enemy 2,500 kilometres away. Borisov said on Monday that Russia’s Project 22800 corvettes codenamed Karakurt are likely to be supplied to India, Vietnam, China and other countries of the Asia-Pacific Region.

“These ships are very successful: they have a big tonnage, good armament, and Kalibr is the most important thing. The corvette has an acceptable price, it is small, compact and fast. I believe that it has a good export potential for a number of countries, especially from the Asia-Pacific Region – Vietnam, China, India and others,” Russian news agency ITAR TASS quoted Borisov as saying.

Borisov added that the first three vessels of Project 22800 corvettes (Karakurt) are being built at the Eastern shipyard, which are likely to be of interest to the friendly navies.

The Kalibr is an improved version of the 3M-14E “Club” LACM and is currently the main ground-strike weapon in athe armoury of the Russian Navy. The 6.2 metre long Kalibr can be launched from a ship or a submarine using the turbojet propulsion system and can carry a 450 kilogramme high-explosive conventional warhead or even a nuclear payload.

Kalibr has three versions – the ground strike missile, the SS-N-27 (Sizzler) anti-ship cruise missile and 91R anti-submarine missile. All of then can be fired from vertical launch system tubes.

Russia has used the Kalibr cruise missiles to target the anti-Bashar Hafez al-Assad regime forces in Syria. Russian warships fired the Kalibr missiles from the Caspian Sea to hit targets inside Syria almost 1,800 kilometres away.

Russia’s military hardware is becoming the go to stuff for countries in east Asia and Pacific countries, not just for its proximity to Russia, but because of the dependability and advanced capabilities of it. Whether it’s the S-400, the Kalibr cruise missile system, the Russia SU class fighter jet, helicopters, etc, they’re some of the best on the market, and they’re not quite as expensive as their American manufactured counterparts. On the topic of S-400s, India, China, and Turkey have each ordered their own batch of them, to the displeasure of Washington.

Continue Reading

Latest

Viktor Orban: failure of EU elite represented in EU Commission

Orban has been quite the controversial figure in European politics

Published

42 mins ago

on

July 30, 2018

By

Vikor Orban, the conservative Hungarian leader, has described the European Commission as a representation of the failure of Europe’s elite during a speech in the Romanian town of Băile Tușnad. Orban perceives that the growing Muslim minorities across Europe threaten the electoral viability of Christian political parties in Europe, and therefore is of the opinion that migration will be the major issue influence the next EU Commission elections.

Politico reports:

The European Commission is a symbol of the EU elite’s failure, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in his annual speech to party supporters.

Speaking in the Romanian town of Băile Tușnad, where his ruling Fidesz party gathers every summer, Orbán called for a focus on the upcoming European Parliament election, which he believes will center on the question of migration.

“The European elite has failed, and this failure’s symbol is the European Commission,” the prime minister said. “The good news is that the Commission’s days are numbered,” he said.

The prime minister argued that the current European Commission is anti-Central Europe, and that there is censorship in Western Europe. He also criticized EU sanctions on Russia.

“There is liberalism but not democracy,” in Western Europe, Orbán said, adding that “Christian democracy is by definition not liberal.”

Orbán also said that the emergence of Muslim minorities across European countries would make it impossible for Christian political parties to win election.

While Orbán’s Fidesz is still a member of the center-right European People’s Party (EPP), several Fidesz supporters at the event put forward questions to the party’s leadership regarding whether they will be leaving the EPP.

“Our thinking is leaning toward staying, not leaving [the EPP],” Orbán said, while noting some EPP member parties are far apart and compromises would be needed on certain issues.

Orban has been quite the controversial figure in European politics in recent years. He has refused to accept migrants into Hungary in defiance of Merkel’s EU wide migrant mandate which was recently defeated at a meeting in Brussels. He has stood up for Europe’s Christian cultural heritage, and has opposed multiculturalism. In several way, his view of governance is quite similar to that of the new Italian government, which is also opposed to migration into Europe from the South. Orban has also made headlines this year over a controversial law which specifically targets NGOs financed by George Soros, and any other NGO which favours or aids migration.

Continue Reading

Latest

Argentina’s economy contracts under IMF imposed austerity

Greece, Italy, and others serve as excellent recent examples of just what these austerity regimes do to a country

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 30, 2018

By

Compared to the performance of the Argentinian economy this time last year, economic activity is down by 5.8% as the government applies the IMF’s austerity measures, aimed at cutting government expenditures in order to make budgetary room to repay the international bloodsuckers. The Argentinian economy is looking more and more grim.

telesur reports:

The decrease in economic activity in Argentina is recorded as the country applies IMF-sponsored austerity policies.

Argentina’s Statistics and Census agency, the Indec, announced Tuesday that economic activity contracted by 5.8 percent this May in comparison to the same month last year.

The report published by Indec also revealed economic activity decreased by 1.4 percent in comparison to April.

Reuters had projected an interannual contraction of 1.8 percent for May, and economic contraction is expected to deepen. Marco Peña, President Mauricio Macri’s chief of staff, said Tuesday “the next months will me more recessive, cold and stormy.”

According to analysts the contraction is due primarily to the drought that affected the country’s agricultural sector, which has an economic contraction of 35.2 percent, fishing with a drop of 29.2 percent and transport and communications with 4.9 percent contraction.

However another important source of the contraction is a decrease in internal demand, which has been affected by rising unemployment, inflation and currency depreciation. A reduction on internal demand mainly affects industrial growth.

Since Macri assumed the office of the presidency over 73,000 people have been layed off in the public and private sectors.

The manufacturing industry registered its first drop since April 2017, especially in the textile, chemistry, metalworking, oil, plastics and food sectors.

The construction sector grew by 4.4 percent, which is below the 12.4 percent accumulated growth for 2018. According to Economist and Pagina 12 journalist Javier Lewkowicz, deceleration responds to a cut back in public works, which is expected to continue due to the government’s austerity policies.

According to Lewkowicz “a worse result in economic growth is negatively impacting the Federal Administration of Public Income through Value-added taxes, debits, credits and income taxes. That means the government will need to intensify fiscal austerity.”

The IMF’s policies of ‘austerity’ imposed on national economies as a means of fixing all economic problems is something that has a long history of failure, and a long history of suffering in its wake. Argentinians remember the last time they lived under an IMF austerity regime at the turn of the millennium, and that memory drove many out into the streets to protest approaching the IMF for yet another loan, which came accompanied by yet another period of so-called ‘austerity’, which is basically robbing the country blind in order to store up the fruits of the nation’s labour in a coffer somewhere in Washington. Greece, Italy, and others serve as excellent recent examples of just what these austerity regimes do to a country, and what it really means, if the previous example of Argentina’s last IMF experience is too remote. It’s no surprise, then, that the economy isn’t doing all that well, it’s kind of the idea behind imposing the austerity in the first place, extract or prevent public investment in the domestic economy for the repayment of a loan to pay off a bunch of bankers. It sure makes a lot of economic sense.

Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Advertisement

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...

Advertisement
Advertisements

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement

Advertisements

The Duran Newsletter

Trending