British and German intelligence fail to produce proof of Russian involvement in Skripal poisoning

According to a member of the German Parliament, the failure of the German and British intelligence to produce evidence that Russia was responsible for the Skripal poisonings demonstrates that they really don’t have any such evidence. Essentially, there’s a lot of media ruckus about it, finger pointing from politicians, but nothing of substance that proves that the Russians used a banned substance to carry out a botched assassination.

Whatever they say that they do have, they claim that it’s classified, which means that they say that they have something, but never really get around to proving that they have it, you just have to take them at their word that they really have it, and that it shows or means what they say it shows or means, which really instills a lot of confidence, especially when it’s a government headed by Theresa May, and has included the maximum competency of Boris Johnson.

RT reports:

Failure to release any evidence of Russia’s alleged involvement in the Skripal case shows that neither German nor British intelligence services have anything on it, a member of the German Left Party, Heike Haensel, believes. Western media and politicians still seize every opportunity to pin the blame on Moscow for the poisoning of ex-double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in March. However, German lawmakers received nothing but the allies’ assurances about the case, according to MP Heike Haensel. Speaking to daily newspaper Junge Welt, she revealed that two requests for any proof of the allegation, from her and her fellow MP Sevim Dagdelen, were left unanswered. “Still neither British nor German intelligence agencies have evidence of Russian responsibility for the attack in March,” Haensel said in an interview published on Saturday. The German federal government formally responded to the Left Party’s requests only to say that the alleged evidence cannot be released as the data in question is classified. It also claimed that the British side had presented some details regarding its decision to blame Russia, and its contention that no alternative explanation seemed plausible – the mantra that the UK’s Western allies have been repeating since the Salisbury incident, without revealing any substantial details. Still waiting for any proof to be provided, German politicians seem to be increasingly skeptical about the UK’s claims regarding Russia. In June, the German Bundestag’s Research and Documentation Services concluded that Moscow violated no international norms during the inquiry into the case. The German parliament’s agency report followed news that Berlin had not received a single piece of evidence to suggest that Russia may be behind the attack that took place in early March, according to German media. Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations, and has complained that the results of the investigation have been kept secret. The Russian envoy to the UK has on several occasions said that London had even tried to “destroy” evidence during the probe. Meanwhile, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) also failed to establish any links to show that the nerve agent used to poison the Skripals came from Russia.

The OPCW hasn’t even come out with evidence linking Russia to the poisonings, in fact, there’s not much evidence really even being put forward about any part of the Skripal story, and whatever could be examined for evidence is being concealed or destroyed by the British government, so that the possibility of ever really determining what actually did or did not happen and who was or was not involved or behind whatever did or did not happen regarding the Skripals is something that can’t be independently ascertained. And that’s probably why nothing substantial in the way of foreign policy on the matter manifested, simply because there is only the direction that the government wishes to follow relative to Russia, and whatever ridiculous story they peddle about Russia’s villainy is little or nothing more than pretext, the show, or theatre, for the public to follow and adhere to as the reason why relations are taking their present path.