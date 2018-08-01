Connect with us

Britian set to legalize medical marijuana

“Recent cases involving sick children made it clear to me that our position on cannabis-related medicinal products was not satisfactory.”

Published

2 mins ago

on

0 Views

British Home Secretary Sajid Javid announced on Thursday that British doctors will soon be able to prescribe marijuana derived medicines for patients ‘with an exceptional clinical need’. The decision comes after a review by a panel which pointed to specific cases. The matter will be presided over by the health and regulatory agencies who will determine what cannabis derived products constitute medicines, which would be prescribed by a competent physician.

UPI reports

British doctors will be able to prescribe marijuana plant-derived medicine to patients beginning this fall, British Home Secretary Sajid Javid announced Thursday.

Specialist clinicians will be able to prescribe cannabis-derived products to patients “with an exceptional clinical need,” Javid said.

The decision follows high-profile cases where families of children with severe epilepsy had difficulty accessing cannabis oil to ease the condition.

Javid said “recent cases involving sick children made it clear to me that our position on cannabis-related medicinal products was not satisfactory.”

This prompted him to establish a review last month. In the review, which consisted of a panel of two sets of independent advisers, he said he decided to make certain cannabis-derived products available.

Javid said health and regulatory agencies will determine what constitutes cannabis-derived medicinal products, and they will be prescribed.

Britain, in a sense, is joining several other nations which are recognizing the medicinal utility of cannabis or which have recognized that the policing policy surrounding the substance doesn’t add up. Recently, Canada legalized marijuana even for recreation use, within certain limits, and over the past few days, news has broken that the Eurasian nation of Georgia is doing likewise. Meanwhile, in some places even in the United States of America, cannabis is legal in one way or another.

SHOCKER: US sides with Moscow over Kiev in WTO case

What actions can countries take in the name of national security, even if it violates their WTO commitments?

Published

10 mins ago

on

August 1, 2018

By

Typically, Washington is against anything that benefits Moscow, and is for anything which bolsters the position of US puppet regime Ukraine. But, at ongoing cases before the World Trade Organization, that narrative isn’t applicable. This is so because if Washington slam Moscow for its actions relative to Kiev, it would provide a case against Trump’s metals tariffs. However, by standing with Russia on this issue, Washington thinks that it can save its own trade actions, namely Trump’s metals tariffs.

Politico reports

The Trump administration is siding with Russia in a potential landmark case over an issue that threatens to tear the World Trade Organization apart: What actions can countries take in the name of national security, even if it violates their WTO commitments?

The panel’s decision, expected later this year, could be consequential for a number of cases brought against the U.S. over President Donald Trump’s use of steel and aluminum tariffs.

However, the case involving Russia stems from a different type of action — namely, transit restrictions that Moscow imposed on Ukraine in January 2016 that cut off key markets in Central Asia and the Caucuses, which Ukrainian exporters can only reach by Russian roads. The move came amid continuing conflict between the two nations over Russia’s annexation of Crimea in March 2014 and a war in eastern Ukraine that’s now in its fifth year.

Although the U.S. backs Ukraine in the larger territorial conflict, both the U.S. and Russia argue the WTO has no right to weigh in on the case Ukraine brought against the transit restrictions.

That’s because Moscow says it imposed its restrictions as a national security measure under Article 21 of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, which allows members to take actions that violate their WTO commitments for purposes of national security.

The U.S. government argues that “the dispute involving essential security is political in nature and, therefore, beyond the proper authority and competency of the WTO to assess.”

It’s the same argument the Trump administration is using to justify its steel and aluminum tariffs. Both Washington and Moscow insist Article 21 claims are “non-justiciable” — meaning WTO panels can’t rule on any dispute invoking the national security exemption.

In the other words, they argue “as soon as anybody says the word ‘Article 21’ out loud, the panel has to stop and go home,” Jennifer Hillman, a former WTO Appellate Body judge, said in a recent speech.
The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative declined to comment, but directed to POLITICO to documents on its website explaining its position in the Russia-Ukraine dispute.

“A dispute involving essential security is political in nature and, therefore, beyond the proper authority and competency of the WTO to assess,” the U.S. government said during an oral presentation on the case earlier this year. “The panel should fulfill its function by noting the invocation of Article 21(b)(iii) in its report to the [WTO Dispute Settlement Body] and make no other findings.”

Some other WTO members, such as Canada, believe countries should at least be required to say why they’re invoking Article 21. However, Russia and the U.S. counter that the provision is “self-judging” — that is, once a country decides an action is in its national security interests, it doesn’t have to explain the decision to other members.

Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs come closest to a safeguard action, but that would require the U.S. to compensate other WTO members for lost trade, something Trump didn’t want to do.

“The text of Article 21 contains no requirement for a member to detail reasons or events to invoke the security exception. The text instead provides only that a member ‘considers’ the action necessary for the protection of its essential security interests in time of war or other emergency in international relations,” the U.S. said in another legal brief in the case.

However, Hillman contends the provision isn’t as broad as the Trump administration argues, since the text indicates it can only be used in situations involving nuclear weapon materials; trade in implements of war or goods to supply a military establishment; or in the time of war or some “other emergency in international relations.”

In Russia’s case, the country has been reluctant to admit any military role in Ukraine, so identifying the reason for its national security exception could be awkward for Moscow, she said.

Trump imposed duties on steel and aluminum in March following a pair of investigations that found imports of the two metals threatened to impair national security by weakening the U.S. economy. A rarely used U.S. law known as Section 232 of the 1962 Trade Expansion Act allows the president to restrict imports in the case of a national security threat, but most commanders in chief have been loathe to use the authority.

Countries responded to Trump’s trade restrictions both by retaliating against U.S. exports and by challenging the move at the WTO, accusing the U.S. of imposing an illegal trade barrier.

“Nobody’s declaring war on Canada, or saying they’re an unfriendly neighbor. They’re obviously not” — U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer

Under WTO rules, countries that want to impose additional duties on imports can do so through a temporary “safeguard” action; through countervailing and anti-dumping duty proceedings; or through negotiations with other WTO members. Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs come closest to a safeguard action, but that would require the U.S. to compensate other WTO members for lost trade, something Trump didn’t want to do.

While the EU, China, Canada, Mexico and others believe the tariffs are illegal, the U.S. makes the same charge against countries that have retaliated.

“Instead of working with us to address a common problem [of global steel and aluminum excess capacity], some of our trading partners have elected to respond with retaliatory tariffs designed to punish American workers, farmers and companies,” U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in statement announcing WTO cases against five trading partners. “These tariffs appear to breach each WTO member’s commitments under the WTO agreement.”

Lighthizer repeated that sentiment Thursday during a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing, where he was challenged to explain how steel and aluminum exports from a longtime ally like Canada pose a threat to national security.

“Nobody’s declaring war on Canada, or saying they’re an unfriendly neighbor. They’re obviously not,” Lighthizer replied. “They’re a great ally and certainly one of America’s closest friends and closest trading partners. But if you decide that you need to protect an industry, you can’t be in a position where the protection is of no value because everything comes in … from Canada.”
That doesn’t mean the countries themselves are a national security threat, just their exports, he explained, adding that once the U.S. has decided to restrict imports, it has to ensure there’s “no hole in the net” that defeats the purpose of the original action. Still, many close allies are offended by the Trump administration’s use of the national security argument to keep out their products.

“This goes against all logic and against all history. We simply cannot accept this,” European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Wednesday, just hours after he and Trump agreed to launch negotiations to reduce trade barriers across the Atlantic. Those talks could lead to removal of the steel and aluminum tariffs and Europe’s retaliatory duties on $3.3 billion of American exports.

But still looming is another probe into whether auto and auto part imports, including from Europe, pose a risk to U.S. national security.

Although Trump agreed to hold off on imposing new tariffs on the EU as long as negotiations are making progress, he’s directed Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to continue the Section 232 auto investigation to keep the option of additional restrictions on the table.

In the meantime, the cases that China, the EU and others have brought against the U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs are proceeding at the WTO, as well as the more recent cases brought by the U.S. against the retaliatory tariffs.

A narrow ruling that restricts the right of WTO members to use the exception could reinforce Trump’s perception.

If WTO judges get over the first hurdle and decide they can rule in cases invoking Article 21, there’s a fear they could either decide the case too narrowly or too broadly, a senior European official said last week.

A narrow ruling that restricts the right of WTO members to use the exception could reinforce Trump’s perception that the rules-based global trading is unfairly tilted against the U.S. and encourage him to disregard its decisions.

A broad ruling, meanwhile, could open the door for countries to use the national security exception every time they want to unilaterally raise duties or take some other action in contravention of their WTO obligations.

The second possibility presents a particularly interesting situation, where countries could potentially invoke the “self-judging” Article 21 exception to justify their retaliatory duties on the U.S.

Trade restrictions are bad, and Moscow is bad no matter what. But when it suits American interests, however, the situation can be radically different, as in this case. Here, at these WTO proceedings, trade restrictions on the basis of national security are awesome and Russia is perfectly okay using them, because it happens to work out in Washington’s benefit to say so.

Brits replace one clown with another, Hunt tells Chinese that his wife is Japenese but she is from China

As well as risking upsetting his wife, Mr Hunt’s blunder also threatened to offend the Chinese officials sat across the table from him.

Published

28 mins ago

on

August 1, 2018

By

British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt began his visit to China on a blunder about his wife’s ethnicity, in a bid to establish a personal tie to China, he blurted out to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that his wife is Japanese, although she’s actually Chinese. Hunt’s visit to China is orchestrated to strengthen trade ties between Britain and China so as to develop a post-Brexit trade plan.

Sky news reports

Jeremy Hunt may have replaced Boris Johnson as the UK’s top diplomat, but it seems the sight of a gaffe-prone British foreign secretary isn’t about to disappear any time soon.

Mr Hunt marked the first day of his trip to China – where he hopes to strengthen trade ties ahead of Brexit – by mistakenly telling his hosts his wife is Japanese, rather than Chinese.

The foreign secretary, who moved from his health brief to replace Mr Johnson earlier this month, made the “terrible mistake” while meeting his Chinese counterpart.

Exchanging pleasantries as his UK delegation sat down to talks with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and officials, Mr Hunt sought to demonstrate his family ties to China.

But Mr Hunt erred and told his hosts: “My wife is Japanese – my wife is Chinese. Sorry, that’s a terrible mistake to make.”

Following some laughter, he added: “My wife is Chinese and my children are half-Chinese and so we have Chinese grandparents who live in Xian and strong family connections in China.”

As well as risking upsetting his wife, Mr Hunt’s blunder also threatened to offend the Chinese officials sat across the table from him.

Chinese-Japanese relations have been mired in tensions since Japan’s invasion of China before and during the Second World War.
Mr Hunt is married to Lucia Guo and the couple have three children.

After graduating from Oxford University, Mr Hunt spent two years in Japan teaching English and learning Japanese.

Shortly after becoming the longest-serving health secretary since the NHS was created, Mr Hunt moved to the foreign office at the beginning of the month.

He replaced Mr Johnson, who resigned from government in protest at Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan.

Rule #1 as a new Foreign Sec: when reflecting in English with the Chinese on a conversation you had with them in Japanese about your Chinese wife, don’t get any of those mixed up! Apologies to the long-suffering Mrs H…!

— Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) July 30, 2018

Mr Hunt later offered an apology to his wife, posting on Twitter: “Rule #1 as a new Foreign Sec: when reflecting in English with the Chinese on a conversation you had with them in Japanese about your Chinese wife, don’t get any of those mixed up! Apologies to the long-suffering Mrs H…!”

During his two-year spell as foreign secretary, Mr Johnson demonstrated his own gaffe-prone streak when he compared New Zealand’s traditional Maori greeting to a headbutt.

He also angered Sikhs during a visit to a temple when he claimed a trade deal with India would boost sales of whisky, seemingly unaware the drinking of alcohol is forbidden under many Sikh teachings.

Mrs May was forced to slap down Mr Johnson when he accused Saudi Arabia of abusing Islam and acting as a puppeteer in proxy wars throughout the Middle East.

Hunt’s predecessor not only couldn’t take a good pic, but couldn’t get the details straight about what people told him. He made headlines in April for asserting that scientists at Porton down were ‘absolutely categorical’ that the novichok which allegedly poisoned Sergei and Yulia Skripal was of Russian origin, amongst various other blunders which drew lots of political ire in Britain.

In lead up to US sanctions, Iran suffers largest currency plunge ever

On Sunday, the Iranian rial plunged to 111,500 against one US dollar on the unofficial market, down from about 97,500 rials on Saturday

Published

42 mins ago

on

August 1, 2018

By

For fear of the effects of US sanctions, the Iranian Rial is on the way down, quite literally. Following Trump’s withdraw from the 2015 nuclear non proliferation agreements commonly known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Washington is reimposing sanctions which will affect its financial, currency, previous metal, energy, and other markets, causing them to nosedive. On November 4th, the oil sanctions will go into effect, and expectations about the future of Iran’s oil business are not positive.

Al Jazeera reports

Iran’s currency has plunged to another record low, dropping past 100,000 rials to the US dollar, as Iranians brace for August 7 when the United States is due to reimpose the first batch of sanctions on their economy.

In May, Washington pulled out of a landmark 2015 deal between world powers and Tehran under which international sanctions on Iran were lifted in return for curbs on its nuclear programme.

The US government decided to reimpose sanctions on Iran upon its withdrawal, accusing it of posing a security threat, and has told countries they must halt all imports of Iranian oil from November 4 or face US financial measures.

On Sunday, the Iranian rial plunged to 111,500 against one US dollar on the unofficial market, down from about 97,500 rials on Saturday, according to foreign exchange website Bonbast.com.
Other websites said the dollar was exchanged between 108,500 and 116,000 rials.

The rial has lost about half of its value since April because of a weak economy, financial difficulties at local banks and heavy demand for dollars among Iranians who fear the effects of sanctions.

Iran’s government tried to fix the rate at 42,000 in April, and threaten to crack down on black market traders. But the trade continued amid public worries about a prolonged economic downturn.

Tehran was forced to soften its decision in June, allowing more flexibility for certain groups of importers, according to local reports.
On August 7, Washington is expected to reimpose sanctions on the purchase or acquisition of US dollars by the Iranian government, Iran’s trade in gold and precious metals, and on the direct and indirect sale, supply and transfer to or from Iran of graphite, raw or semi-finished metals, coal and industrial-related software.

Sanctions will also be reapplied to the importation into the US of carpets and foodstuffs made in Iran, and on certain related financial transactions.

Iran, on the other hand, plans to offer price and tax incentives to private investors to take over idle state projects and help boost the economy.

The plan will offer attractive prices and flexible terms as well as tax holidays for investors who agree to take over some of the 76,000 government projects which are unfinished or idle, Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri said on state television on Saturday.

“Over the past few months, the country’s liquidity has gone into housing, foreign exchange and gold coins, raising prices and provoking public concerns,” Jahangiri was quoted as saying by the website of the state broadcaster.

On November 4, 2018, a second set of sanctions is expected to start on industries such as shipping, oil, petrochemicals and the energy sector. The US will pursue efforts to reduce Iran’s sale of crude oil.

Iran’s oil exports could fall by as much as two-thirds, putting oil markets under huge strain amid supply shortages elsewhere in the world.

The Europeans, on the other hand, are keen to see the JCPOA survive, and they have toured Asia in a bid to secure committment to the deal from other signatories and nations in the region in order to achieve that goal. They’ve offered a lot of political talk, but thus far, nothing that can be taken to the bank, quite literally, has manifested. If the JCPOA and the Iranian economy are to survive Trump’s pressure cooking routine, the Europeans need to act and bring a viable deal to the table.

