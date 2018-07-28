Connect with us

BRICS committed to strengthened economic cooperation in the face of trade war

The world will continue turning round, with or without America’s approval

4 hours ago

With the rise of protectionist tendencies and Trump’s billowing trade war, the five leaders of the BRICS bloc, which represents over 40% of the world’s GDP, are committing themselves to an even closer degree of economic cooperation in a joint declaration following a meeting in Johannesburg for the annual summit. Trade between BRICS members grew by 30% in 2017, and, in the wake of Trump’s tariffs regime, is likely to increase as members seek to further diversify their trade portfolios as well as mitigate the damage done by Trump’s war to put or keep America on top of the world.

Press-TV reports:

The member states of BRICS, the association of five major emerging economies, have pledged to strengthen their economic cooperation as the US continues to beat the drum for trade war and unilateralism.

“We express concern at the spill-over effects of macro-economic policy measures in some major advanced economies,” the heads of the BRICS group — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – said in a joint statement on Thursday after meeting in Johannesburg for an annual summit.

They added that the multilateral trading system is facing unprecedented challenges, stressing the importance of an open world economy.

Addressing the 10th BRICS summit in South Africa on the second day of the talks, Chinese President Xi Jinping said, “We should stay committed to multilateralism”.

He further called on BRICS members states to deepen strategic partnership and open up the second “golden decade”.

The session, hosted by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, was also attended by Brazilian President Michel Temer, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Putin also addressed the summit, saying, “BRICS has a unique place in the global economy — this is the largest market in the world, the joint GDP is 42 percent of the global GDP and it keeps growing”.

“In 2017, the trade with our BRICS countries has grown 30 percent, and we are aiming at further developing this kind of partnership,” he said.

US President Donald Trump has said he is ready to impose tariffs on all $500 billion (428 billion euros) of Chinese imports, complaining that China’s trade surplus with the US is due to unfair currency manipulation.

Trump has slapped levies on goods from China worth tens of billions of dollars, as well as tariffs on steel and aluminumm from the EU, Canada and Mexico.

The BRICS summit is taking place in Johannesburg between July 25 and 27. Heads of state or government from the five member states (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) are discussing areas of possible cooperation.

Numerous economic forums and summits have taken place this year which position themselves in staunch opposition to Trump’s trade war, not merely those of the EAEU, SCO, SPIEF, etc., but also several of Trump’s NATO and G7 allies, who have been speaking out against Trump’s brand of protectionism and unilateralism. Repeatedly, the way forward is the way of multilateralism, free trade, and a rules based system, as is agreed upon by most world leaders. But Trump is shaking things up and drawing the battle lines with his agenda of setting up sides. More frequently, however, he seems to end up pushing allies away and scoring agreements and deals between allies and non allies, and non allies amongst each other, sometimes even in ways which specifically and strategically aim to bypass America. The 2018 BRICS summit seems to show that the world will still keep turning round, with or without the approval or political/economic participation of America.

Erdogan wants to develop greater cooperation with BRICS bloc

Erdogan pointed out that the systems set up by the West are essentially designed to guarantee the interests of a few

2 hours ago

July 29, 2018

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish President, is embossed with the sheer magnitude of what the BRICS bloc represents, as well as what it has achieved, and is expected to accomplish going forward and wants a piece of the action, so it seems. Erdogan was invited to the 10th Leaders’ Summit of BRICS countries in Johannesburg representing the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. The BRICS bloc is comprised of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, and represents over 40% of the world’s GDP. Erdogan pointed out that the systems set up by the West are essentially designed to guarantee and protect the interests of a few, don’t represent the interests of developing nations, and tends to economic crisis almost at a frequency of every decade or so, pointing out that a change needs to take place.

The Daily Sabah reports:

In his speech at the BRICS summit on Friday, President Erdoğan said Turkey eyes to move forward the cooperation with BRICS countries in the field of economy, investment, energy and development areas

Turkey sees the BRICS summit as an opportunity to develop a collaboration between the two sides, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Friday. “We, as Turkey, want to work with BRICS countries especially in the fields of economy, trade, investment and development,” Erdoğan said during his speech at the BRICS Outreach Workshop held at the Sandton Convention Center.

As the term chair of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Turkey was invited to the 10th Leaders’ Summit of BRICS countries, which was held on 25-27 July and hosted in South Africa’s financial capital of Johannesburg.

President Erdoğan’s participation in the summit was the first high-level official contact between BRICS and Turkey.

The president said he believed that the New Development Bank (NDB) and the BRICS Business Council could establish cooperation between the institutions in Turkey. “We hope the ongoing membership negotiations between the Treasury and Finance Ministry and NDB will be completed soon,” Erdoğan said, suggesting that they can act jointly, both within BRICS and in Turkey in separate projects to establish a fairer, more objective and new international credit rating agency.

“We want to further improve our existing cooperation with BRICS countries in the field of energy,” he added.

The BRICS group – made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – was established in 2006 to enhance cooperation between member countries and also other developing countries. These five countries are G20 members, along with Turkey.

The trade of BRICS countries corresponds to 23 percent of global trade, while the gross domestic production (GDP) in these countries make up more than half of global economic growth. The BRICS countries produce one-third of the global industrial products and half of the agricultural produce.

The foreign trade volume of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa with the rest of the world was recorded at $5.9 trillion.

Turkey’s trade volume with BRICS countries in 2017 was calculated at $60.7 billion. The country’s total exports to the five BRICS members was $7.3 billion, while its imports from these countries hit $53.4 billion.

President Erdoğan also elaborated on the current global system, indicating that it does not satisfy anyone, except for a happy minority whose interests are guaranteed. “We have come to this day with economic crises repeated almost every 10 years. It is not possible for this structure to continue unchanged without reconsidering it in line with today’s conditions. It is imperative that the growing weights of emerging economies be reflected in the system.”

He recalled that Turkey was invited to the session as OIC term chair, underlining that he represented not only Turkey but also all the OIC-member Muslim countries. “There is a real need to advance the cooperation between the organization and the BRICS. For a fairer world, we can benefit from a south-south cooperation process in this framework,” President Erdoğan continued, adding that it might be useful to evaluate the cooperation possibilities between the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and NDB, especially in support of Africa’s development efforts.

Pointing out that the world is going through a rather painful period, Erdoğan said that they all witnessed what a great wound wars, terrorist attacks, economic crises and natural catastrophes had opened on humanity in recent years.

He emphasized that they carefully watched the role that BRICS would like to undertake in the “south-south cooperation,” highlighting that Turkey is one of the leading countries in the world in the field of development aid which is the most important element of this cooperation. “With the help of official development assistance of $8.2 billion last year, we were among the top-ranking countries in this area. In humanitarian aid, on the other hand, we come first by a long shot,” Erdoğan noted.

Stressing that Turkey provides the most aid in all categories in proportion to national income, Erdoğan said today the country is home to more than 4 million asylum seekers, including 3.5 million from Syria and Iraq. “In an environment where many developed Western countries have condemned refugees to barbed wires, Turkey has spent $32 billion on asylum seekers,” Erdoğan highlighted.

TURKEY’S INVESTMENTS IN AFRICA EXCEED $6 BILLION

The president said that Turkey had put the issue of development at the heart of the G20 agenda as the term chair in 2015, adding that on June 4, they opened the United Nations (U.N.) Technology Bank for the Least Developed Countries.Erdoğan stressed that it is extremely important that Africa was the main theme of the 10th summit of BRICS. “The value of our country’s direct investments in Africa has exceeded $6 billion. Our country’s work in Somalia since 2011 is an important example of our approach to Africa in this respect,” he said.

With the present system designed by America for the benefit of America, it comes as no real surprise that that’s precisely how it’s perceived, and that whenever it suffers an implosion of some sort, that this affects all who depend on that system. Of course it isn’t fair, it was never intended to be fair. The way the Americans see it, everyone else should just be glad that they are being allowed to experience the luxuries of the modern world, as America could put them back to the stone ages if they so choose. However, with the BRICS working so well, it is only natural that it would be perceived as a possible framework for greater degrees of international cooperation, especially at a time when multilateral agreements and organizations are becoming ever more jeopardized and ineffective, being subject to utter disintegration at the whim of a single actor.

China starts importing Russian LNG from the Arctic

Whether NATO likes it or not, Russia is quickly becoming the dominant energy supplier in the hemisphere

2 hours ago

July 29, 2018

As China transitions from coal energy to liquefied natural gas, it is making its way towards becoming the largest import market for natural gas in the world. LNG is, of course, considerably more environmentally friendly than coal. China is importing Russian LNG from the Arctic via shipments from above the Arctic Circle, which travel the Northern Sea Route, which is available for open shipping use during the summer months. Additionally, in the future, China will begin receiving its gas from Russia via a new pipeline, known as the ‘power of Siberia’ pipeline, which will traverse some 3,000 kilometers and is expected to come online in late 2019. China expects Russia to play a major role in China’s energy reform and to become China’s leading LNG supplier.

CGTN reports:

With its crackdown on pollution, China is on track to become the world’s biggest importer of natural gas, a much cleaner energy alternative to coal. Fueling that rise in imports coming from above the Arctic Circle is a massive liquefied natural gas production facility in Russia.

The Yamal plant is the world’s largest liquefied natural gas project operated above the Arctic Circle.

Exploitable natural gas reserves there are estimated at 1.3 trillion cubic meters.

After 23 days at sea, a Russian tanker arrived in East China’s Jiangsu Province, delivering the first direct shipment of natural gas from the North Pole.

For the first time, the shipment came via the Northern Sea Route which can be only used during summer months, after the thicker winter ice has melted.

It cuts travel time almost in half, as it’s about 13,400 kilometers (over 8,300 miles) shorter than the traditional eastern route via the Suez Canal.

Beijing hopes the latest gas deal with Moscow will contribute to China’s energy reform.

PetroChina’s Zhang Chenwu, who is in charge of the company’s international business, describes the project as a joint effort made possible by the ample resources in Russia, the steady market in China, and the high-end technologies Western countries use to produce liquefied natural gas (LNG).

China owns a nearly 30 percent stake in the $27 billion Russian operation, and Russia has big ambitions for Yamal and its service to China.

Beijing believes that in the next 10 years, the bilateral trade volume of natural gas between China and Russia will exceed 70 billion cubic meters, and that Russia will become the largest natural gas supplier to China.

The opening of the Northern Sea Route comes at a time when China faces challenges in its energy sector reforms, shifting from coal-fired power to gas, a much cleaner energy.

But that policy led to a gas shortage in the north last winter, and officials are working to avoid that situation again.

Another project underway toward that end is a 3,000 kilometer (over 1,800 miles) gas pipeline known as the “Power of Siberia” linking Russia to China. It’s due to come online by the end of 2019, and there’s already talk of a second parallel pipeline along the same route.

As for the output from Yamal, China has so far received two shipments from the Arctic. A third tanker is expected to reach the coast of northern China in the coming days.

As a leading energy supplier, Russia is also in the midst of constructing another pipeline into Europe which will travel to Germany across the Baltic Sea. Given the current geopolitical environment, it is opposed by Washington and other NATO members for the political ramifications of a possible energy deal between Berlin and Moscow, as well as the specter of some degree of energy dependence on the Russians. From an economic perspective, Russia is perceived by the Americans as a competitor in the LNG business, as America seeks to secure markets for its shale gas, although more than twice as expensive as Russian LNG. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, by traversing the Baltic, bypasses the Ukraine, meaning that the eastern European nation would miss out on billions of dollars worth of transit fees, which Kiev is accustomed to assessing on an annual basis. However, the pipeline is going through, and, whether NATO likes it or not, Russia is quickly becoming the dominant energy supplier in the hemisphere.

China tests its new Russian S-400 SAM system

Given the speedy trials of the Russian SAM, it is expected that they will be just as speedily inducted into service

9 hours ago

July 28, 2018

Following the reception of the final components to the Russian S-400 SAM system, China’s People’s Liberation Army is preparing to carry out initial trials of its first such regimental system against a simulated ballistic target at a Chinese firing range. Shipments of S-400 components have been ongoing since April. Under the deal, China will receive two S-400 regiments at a cost of about $3 billion. The next shipment should be accomplished by the year’s end. The Chinese military staff which will be operating the units were trained in Russia on their function and will be conducting the trials of the S-400. Given the speedy trials of the Russian SAM, it is expected that they will be just as speedily inducted into service with the PLA.

The Diplomat reports:

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is set to conducts its first live fire drill of its newly acquired first regimental set of Russian-made S-400 Triumf advanced interceptor-based air defense systems (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) in the coming days, according to an anonymous Russian source familiar with the matter.

“It is planned that in late July-early August the unit of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, which underwent training in Russia, will carry out the firing against a simulated ballistic target at a Chinese firing ground,” the source told TASS news agency on July.

The PLA officially took ownership of the first S-400 unit last week, according to Russian media reports. The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) and the Russian Federal Service for Military Technical Cooperation as well as the PLA have so far not publicly commented on either matter.

Russia began delivering S-400 components, including launchers and mobile radar systems, to China in April. The last cargo shipment reportedly took place in early May. Russian personnel, specialized in operating the S-400 has been handing over the S-400 systems to the PLA over the past months, a process reportedly completed last week.

China will reportedly receive a total of two S-400 regiments for an estimated $3 billion with the second regimental set expected to be delivered by the end of 2018. It is still unknown when the first S-400 unit will enter service with the PLA, although a rapid induction, as evidenced by the recent announcement of the first test firing, can be expected. As I explained earlier this month:

A S-400 regiment is divided up into two battalions (also called divisions in the Russian military), which in turn are split into two batteries. A battery can consist of up to 12 transporter erector launchers (TELs), although 4 to 8 TELs per unit are more common. In addition to the TELs, each battery includes a target acquisition and engagement (fire control) radar systems and a command post, as well as an additional fire control radar system.

A road-mobile S-400 battery can deploy within five to ten minutes and engage up to 36 targets simultaneously.

Nearly a dozen countries from across the Middle East and North Africa are either currently ordering Russia’s S-400 or are considering such. India and Turkey are some of the most notable of such arrangements, and in both cases Washington has made various attempts to block them. In turkey’s case, it was threats over the Turkish State’s acquisition of America’s precious, and extremely expensive, F-35, which would be terminated should Ankara go through with purchasing the Russian SAM system. A host of other threats have been issued from the Americans, but so far hasn’t deterred any of Russia’s arms customers.

