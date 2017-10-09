Brexit and Nigel Farage! Hillary Clinton’s latest excuse for losing the US election

Hillary Clinton says she now hates Nigel Farage, blaming the UKIP leader (and Brexit) for her election loss.
Hillary connects Farage to Trump, and alpha male behavior, and silver back gorillas…thank God Hillary is not President of the United States.
Clinton is in the UK promoting her book “What Happened”, and we fear that should Hillary travel deeper into the European continent to promote her fiction (say France)…then next in line for her blame game tirade would certainly be Marine Le Pen.
The Gateway Pundit reports…
If you’re Hillary Clinton, there is never enough blame to go around. If you’re a Democrat, you want Clinton to enjoy her golden years in peace — and away from the political scene. If you’re a Republican, you can’t stop but eat popcorn as the Clinton dumpster fire continues to burn. And if you’re Brexit bad boy Nigel Farage — you’re next!
Westmonster reports:
She told the Sunday Times: “He (Farage) came to the US to campaign for Trump and spent half of his remarks insulting me in a very personal way and talking about Trump as the alpha male, the silver-backed gorilla. Think of those images and what that says about what’s acceptable and what’s not.
“Brexit should have been a bigger alarm than it was. It was some of the same people working for Trump, advocating for him. They thought, ‘Hey, we’ve got this figured out, just tell a really horrible lie over and over again, keep people off balance and make them think that this will, if not make their lives better, make them feel better.’
“They voted against modern Britain and the EU, believing that somehow this would be good for their small village. It made no sense. The same thing played out in my race, but I didn’t think we were so vulnerable. But it turned out we were wrong — in part because the Russians played a much bigger role.”
Loading…