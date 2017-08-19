in Latest, News, Video

Breitbart declares #WAR on these three American institutions

The left vs. the right…

1.2k Views

Breitbart’s Senior Editor has declared #WAR against hollywood, Democrats and the Republican party elitists.

After Steve Bannon’s departure, Breitbart’s Joel Pollack tweeted…

Via The Gateway Pundit

The Senior Editor at Breitbart media, Joel Pollack, went on with MSNBC Friday after new broke that Steve Bannon was leaving the Trump White House.

By five o’clock Bannon had returned to Breitbart and chaired the company’s evening editorial meeting.

Joel Pollack told MSNBC that Breitbart will continue their war on Hollywood and the media, Democrats, and the Republican establishment.

Joel Pollack told MSNBC…

Hashtag ‘War” has been our motto since the days of Andrew Breitbart. And we use it whenever we go to war against our three main targets which are, in order – Hollywood and the mainstream media, number one – the Democratic party and institutional left, number two – and the Republican establishment in Washington, number three.

Our mission remains the same as it has been before Trump, as it was after he was elected and as it will continue to be.

What do you think?

9 points
Upvote Downvote

Total votes: 13

Upvotes: 11

Upvotes percentage: 84.615385%

Downvotes: 2

Downvotes percentage: 15.384615%

BreitbartJoel PollackSteve Bannon

Leave a Reply

Loading…

Steven Bannon warns, “The Trump presidency that we fought for is over” (Video)

Pat Buchanan asks if America is heading towards a “second civil war”