BREAKING: White House issues stern warning to Iran

As of February 1, 2017, the US is "officially putting Iran on notice," says Donald Trump's National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

During the White House’s daily briefing President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn, took the stage to condemn Iran over its “provocative” ballistic missile testing. Flynn’s move is being hailed by the media as “unprecedented” due to the fact that, usually, only the press secretary speaks with reports.

Sputnik has the following details:

The missile testing combined with the Houthi attack, “underscore what should have been clear to the international community all along about Iran’s destabilizing behavior across the Middle East,” Flynn said. “These are just the latest” incidents of Houthi rebels striking Iranian-trained and armed militants, he pointed out. The Houthi armed faction “threatened US and allied vessels transiting the Red Sea.” Trump has “severely criticized” deals between Washington and Tehran, such as the nuclear arms reduction deal, Flynn said, adding that the agreements have been “weak and ineffective” while warning that “Iran is now feeling emboldened.”

Donald Trump has also released Flynn’s full statement on Facebook: