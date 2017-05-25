BREAKING: Twitter begins banning accounts that report the Seth Rich story

A few days ago The Duran ran a post on the latest developments in the Seth Rich story citing WND, and its revelation that none other than former DNC Chair Donna Brazile had been exposed as the high ranking Democrat official calling DC police to inquire about how far a Private Investigation into the murder of Seth Rich had progressed.

Now in a stunning WND exclusive, Twitter has suspended WND for its Seth Rich reporting…Deactivating their account over the story about Donna Brazile’s involvement.

The full spectrum paranoia being displayed by the liberal left and the Deep State with regards to anything “Seth Rich” will only server to strengthen speculation that this story runs much higher and much deeper than just a simple botched robbery.

As a reminder, WND reported…

“The high-ranking DNC official that called the police after I inquired about Rich’s case was Donna Brazile,” veteran homicide detective Rod Wheeler told WND. “Why shouldn’t I reveal who it was?”

To promote the story, WND tweeted…

Zerohedge reports…

A couple of days ago, WND ran a story entitled “Bombshell: Donna Brazile Warned Off Private Eye On Seth Rich Murder.” The story was sourced back to on-the-record quotes provided by Detective Rod Wheeler who was hired by the Rich family shortly after their son’s suspicious murder in July 2016. Among other things, Wheeler said that it was former Democratic National Committee interim chairwoman Donna Brazile who allegedly called police and the Rich family and demanded to know why a private investigator was “snooping” into Rich’s death. Unfortunately, Twitter seemed to take issue with the story and sent a message to WND demanding that they “Delete Tweet.”

WND refused to remove the tweet, and rightly so. WND was reporting news…the post was well balanced and fully sourced. There was no violation of any of twitter’s “abusive behavior” rules.

In an act that can only be seen as politically influenced, twitter decided to censor WND, freezing their account.

“We have determined that you have violated the Twitter Rules, so we’ve temporarily limited some of your account features. While in this state, you can still browse Twitter, but you’re limited to only sending Direct Messages to your followers – no Tweets, Retweets, or likes.”