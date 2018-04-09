BREAKING: Trump hints at attacking Syria within 24-48 hours (Video)

Successfully goaded by Israel and warmonger John Bolton, after what any moron can see was yet another false flag Deep State/Al Qaeda chemical attack in Syria, POTUS Donald Trump has now said that he will decide on potential actions against Syria within 24-48 hours.

Trump’s neocon war hawk statement come in response to an unverified chemical attack in Douma, East Ghouta.

Trump has promised a swift response to the “heinous attack,” saying that “this is about humanity and it can’t be allowed to happen.”

Pres. Trump on alleged chemical attack in Syria: "We are studying that situation extremely closely. We are meeting with our military and everyone else that will be making some major decisions over the next 24 to 48 hours." pic.twitter.com/rapLQISYJB — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) April 9, 2018

We can hear MSNBC’s Brian Williams and CNN’s Fareed Zakaria creaming in their pants, at the prospect of another Trump missile strike on Syria, which will have neocons and neo-liberals gushing about how Donald Trump “finally looked Presidential.”

Via Zerohedge…

With Israel already having conducted a trial balloon, or rather trial F-15 airstrike on a Syrian airfield overnight, now comes the US response. And according to Donald Trump, who moments ago was speaking to reporters, he will make a “major decision” on Syria in the next 24-48 hours, subsequently clarifying that the decision will come “very quickly” probably “by the end of today”, adding that nothing is off the table. “Very concerned, when a thing like that can happen, this is about humanity,” the president told reporters during a Cabinet meeting. “We’re talking about humanity. And it can’t be allowed to happen. So we’ll be looking at that barbaric act and studying what’s going on.” Taking a page from he Skripal affair, where the UK was recently humiliated for accusing Russia of being behind the attack only for UK chemical weapons experts to say there is zero evidence of this, Trump then also said that Assad is going to pay a price, even though here too there has been no evidence whatsoever that Assad, was actually behind the attack. TRUMP SAYS ASSAD IS GOING TO PAY A PRICE This entire episode of course is a rerun of what happened in February, when Rex Tillerson was the latest to blame Russia for the latest alleged “chemical attack” by the Assad regime, even though he later admitted he doesn’t actually know who did it. It appears that the same thing is taking place now, although Trump’s incentive to deflect from domestic affairs is great enough that the US now appears hell-bent on launching another round of Tomahawk cruise missiles on Syria in the next several days. And yes, just like in the Scrpal affair, it was once again Putin’s fault: TRUMP SAYS PUTIN MAY BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ATTACK IN SYRIA

TRUMP SAYS EVERYBODY IS GOING TO PAY A PRICE … just as it apparently is Putin’s fault Trump is now in the White House

