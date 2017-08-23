BREAKING: Sudan authorities find Russian Ambassador dead

In February of 2017, The Duran reported on 4 dead Russian Diplomats in 3 months, following the tragic and sudden death of UN Envoy Vitaly Churkin.

Sudanese authorities have confirmed that a fifth Russian Ambassador has been found dead at his residence.

Via Sputnik News…

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Sudan Mirgayas M. Shirinskiy was pronounced dead on Wednesday, RIA Novosti reports. Before taking his post in Sudan, Shirinskiy served at the Russian embassies in Egypt, Yemen, Saudi Arabia and Rwanda.

С прискорбием сообщаем, что 23 августа в Хартуме скончался посол России в Судане М.Ширинский https://t.co/DvzanHBB1x pic.twitter.com/YalhvhrJpZ — МИД России 🇷🇺 (@MID_RF) August 23, 2017

RT has also confirmed the tragic news via the Russian Foreign Ministry…

Russia’s envoy to Sudan, Mirgayas Shirinsky, has died in the capital, Khartoum, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday evening, confirming earlier reports that the diplomat was found dead. Employees of the embassy discovered Shirinsky at his residence around 6pm local time, the press secretary of the Sudan mission, Sergey Konyashin, told RT. The diplomat, who was 62 years old, appeared to have symptoms consistent with a serious heart seizure, Konyashin said, adding that doctors were immediately called to the scene, but were unable to save his life. The diplomat’s body was taken to a morgue in a Khartoum hospital, the spokesman said, adding that procedures are now in place to arrange for its return to Russia. Sudan’s Foreign Ministry has released an official statement, expressing condolences. “We mourn the death of Ambassador Mirgayas Shirinsky, who made friendly and sincere efforts to develop privileged relations between the two countries and their people in various spheres,” the statement from the North African state says. Shirinsky entered diplomatic service in 1977. In the early 1990s, he served as minister-counsellor at Russia’s embassy in Yemen, and was later appointed consul general to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. From 2006 to 2013, he served as ambassador to Rwanda in East Africa, and then, from December 2013, was Russia’s envoy to Sudan.

