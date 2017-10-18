BREAKING: Senate Judiciary Committee launches probe into Russian nuclear bribery case

By pushing the fully debunked, ‘Trump-Russia election meddling’ story for over a year with nothing to show for it, it now looks like karma has finally boomeranged back to Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and the corrupt DC swamp.

The Hill is reporting that the Senate Judiciary will now open a probe into Obama-era Russian nuclear bribery.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is demanding several federal agencies disclose whether they knew the FBI had uncovered the corruption before the Obama administration in 2010 approved the Uranium One deal with Russia.

According to The Hill Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the committee chairman, will get his chance to raise the Uranium One corruption issue on Wednesday when he questions Attorney General Jeff Sessions during an oversight hearing.

Many people will be going down for this one, we just wonder if one of those people will be “Crooked” Hillary.

Trump tweeted moments ago…

As it has turned out, James Comey lied and leaked and totally protected Hillary Clinton. He was the best thing that ever happened to her! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

Via The Hill…