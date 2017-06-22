BREAKING: Russian Foreign Ministry says, “highly likely ISIS leader al-Baghdadi eliminated in Russian airstrike”

Last week The Duran reported that ISIS leader Al-Baghdadi was killed by a Russian airstrike as stated by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The Duran’s Alexander Mercouris noted…

ISIS leader Al-Baghdadi’s death in a Russian air strike would be a devastating blow to ISIS if true, calling into question his claim to be Caliph and ISIS’s claim to be the Islamic State. However it is not confirmed and there are some indicators that may argue against claims of his death being true.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told Sputnik News on Thursday that it is “highly likely” that Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed in Russian airstrikes last month.

“According to the Russian Defense Ministry, it is highly likely that Daesh leader al-Baghdadi was eliminated as a result of a Russian Aerospace Forces strike on the terrorists’ command post in the southern suburb of the city of Raqqa in late May this year.” .

On June 16, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the ISIS leader might have been killed (along with a group of terrorist) attending an ISIS military council by a Russian Aerospace Forces strike on May 28 south of the terrorists’ stronghold of Raqqa in northern Syria.

John McCain…heartbroken: