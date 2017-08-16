BREAKING: Russia notes active regrouping of Nusra Front forces in Syria

Originally appeared at RussiaFeed.com

GENEVA (Sputnik) – Russia is noting in Syria an active regrouping of the forces of Nusra Front (terrorist group banned in Russia), which is trying to take over control of main border crossings with Turkey, a military-diplomatic source in the International Syria Support Group task forces told Sputnik on Wednesday.

“Lately, an active regrouping of Nusra Front forces was noted, as well as the flow of radical members of the armed opposition to this terrorist organization. This endangers the general situation in Syria, as it strengthens terrorists’ positions. They are carrying out active actions to establish control over financing sources and are trying to take control of main border crossings with Turkey,”

the source said.