Pro-Assad alliance warns US military to stop attacking Syria or else face retaliation

Russia has condemned yesterday’s US attack on a convoy of Syrian Arab Army and allied forces in southern Syria.

The Duran reported…

Russia criticised the United States for claiming that the Syrians encroached on a de-escalation zone when no such thing happened. In reality, the United States unilaterally decided to name one of it’s zones of occupation in southern Syria as a de-escalation zone without approval of Syria or the Astana group whose responsibility it is to police and oversee the legitimate de-escalation zones in the country. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the attack was, “…an aggressive act, that violated the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic and – deliberately or not – targeted the forces which are most effective in fighting terrorists on the ground”.

Now, one day after American warplanes bombed forces in Syria fighting ISIS on the ground, the military alliance in support of Assad said it could hit U.S. positions in Syria, warning that its “self-restraint” over U.S. air strikes on government forces would end if Washington crossed “red lines”, according to Reuters.

The statement was issued in the name of the “commander of the operations room of the forces allied to Syria”, and was circulated by a military news unit run by Hezbollah, one of Assad’s military allies in Lebanon…

“America knows well that the blood of the sons of Syria, the Syrian Arab Army, and its allies is not cheap, and the capacity to strike their positions in Syria, and their surroundings, is available when circumstances will it.” “Such attacks could be carried out with different missile and military systems, in the light of the deployment of American forces in the region”.

Zerohedge reports…