Fox news reported that Hope Hicks, senior White House advisor, tested positive for the coronavirus. President Trump himself spoke of this in an interview with Sean Hannity on Thursday. Later, early this morning, the President and First Lady Melania got the results themselves – they are ALSO showing positive for COVID-19.

President Tweeted about this at about 12:54AM Eastern Daylight Time this morning:

No Title Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!

No Title As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.

The President and the first Lady are beginning the “quarantine process.” We do not yet have details on what this would look like for the President, but the most likely situation is that they will do their work from the White House during the 14-day period of standard quarantine.

At this time there is mostly speculation based on the existing body of knowledge as to what exactly takes place. There is no indication that the President or his wife actually feel sick, nor is it understood precisely when he was exposed, or when or how Hope Hicks picked it up. All of that will unfold over time the same as with anybody else. However, being the President, this will be a high-profile case.

Unfortunately, Twitter was replete with comments from people who wished nothing good for the President and his wife, so we made sure to express prayerful wishes for the health of Joe and Jill Biden. I am completely opposed to Mr. Biden politically. But wishing suffering from an illness like this is not the right way to respond. Rather, may God grant all of them safety and restoration to health and vigor in His great mercy.

