BREAKING: Pentagon confirms US drops largest non-nuclear weapon in history in Afghanistan

US military drops the largest non-nuclear bomb in combat for first time.

Is this a test run? Was it meant to send a message?

This is very disturbing news and will garner lots of attention, for sure.

The Pentagon has confirmed that the United States dropped a Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb, the largest non-nuclear weapon in its arsenal, on an ISIS tunnel target in Afghanistan, in the Achin district of Nangarhar.

The blast radius of the bomb is believed to be over 300 meters.

The strike was carried out using a 21,000lb weapon known in the US Air Force by its nickname MOAB, or “mother of all bombs”.

MOAB stands for massive ordinance air blast.

This is the very first time such a weapon has been used in combat.