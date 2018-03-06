BREAKING: North and South Korea to hold summit, talks of ‘denuclearization’ on the table

According to South Korean officials, North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un has expressed willingness to begin negotiation with the US on abandoning its nuclear weapons and that it would suspend all missile tests while engaged in such talks.

Kim made the suggestion during his meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s special envoys, who were in Pyongyang for a two-day visit starting on Monday March 5, the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

“The South and the North agreed to hold the third summit at… the Panmunjom in late April,” said Chung Eui-yong, the national security advisor to South Korean President Moon Jae-In, referring to the truce village at the heavily-fortified border.

After his trip to Pyongyang, the South’s envoy said that a “hotline” would be established between the two Koreas, where leaders of both countries are expected to hold the first phone conversation before the beginning of the summit.

North Korea has reaffirmed their commitment of using neither nuclear, nor conventional weapons against the South in exchange for security guarantees.

The progress in talks comes after a hand-delivered note was given to the South Koreans during the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea in February, leading some to believe that peace may finally come to the Korean peninsula.