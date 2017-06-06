Latest, News

BREAKING: Man attacks Police in Paris with a hammer near Notre Dame Cathedral (Video)

One man has been shot after attacking French police with a hammer Notre Dame Cathedral.

The BBC is reporting that Police in Paris are responding to an alert at the Notre Dame cathedral amid reports of gunshots and panic.

According to a police source an officer has been attacked with a hammer in front of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Officers shot and injured the suspect.

Officials have told people to stay away from the area, one of the French capital’s most popular tourist sites.

Reports suggest a man attacked a police officer with a hammer and was later shot.
France is in a state of emergency since attacks by jihadists in Paris left 130 people dead in 2015.

Paris police have tweeted that an “intervention” is taking place in the square in front of the cathedral, and have asked people to avoid the area.

