BREAKING: Man attacks Police in Paris with a hammer near Notre Dame Cathedral (Video)

One man has been shot after attacking French police with a hammer Notre Dame Cathedral.

The BBC is reporting that Police in Paris are responding to an alert at the Notre Dame cathedral amid reports of gunshots and panic.

According to a police source an officer has been attacked with a hammer in front of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Officers shot and injured the suspect.

A man was shot by police outside Paris’s Notre Dame Cathedral after he attacked an officer with a hammer https://t.co/tPVz90YR7q — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 6, 2017

Officials have told people to stay away from the area, one of the French capital’s most popular tourist sites. Reports suggest a man attacked a police officer with a hammer and was later shot.

France is in a state of emergency since attacks by jihadists in Paris left 130 people dead in 2015.

Paris police have tweeted that an “intervention” is taking place in the square in front of the cathedral, and have asked people to avoid the area.

🔴Parvis de #NotreDame Intervention en cours des effectifs de police, évitez le secteur — Préfecture de police (@prefpolice) June 6, 2017

La préfecture de police conseille d’éviter le secteur du Parvis de Notre-Dame. https://t.co/INGg7EYhm3 — Le Parisien (@le_Parisien) June 6, 2017

so we are trapped in Notre Dame Cathedral. Something is happening outside we don’t know what it is. Police sirens can be heard #NotreDame — Matthew CurrieHolmes (@mch2k) June 6, 2017